FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No. 16 Utah women cruise past Mississippi Valley 109-42
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 16 Utah rolled to a 109-42 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes (7-0),...
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
Crews begin demolition of old Utah State Prison, make way for 'The Point'
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Demolition has begun at the old Utah State Prison in Draper as crews clear the land for a new community which will be called "The Point." The prison guard tower was toppled on Tuesday to signal the first step in transforming the 600-acre site. “We...
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson announces he is running again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rocky Anderson, who served two terms as Salt Lake City mayor from 2000-2008, announced this week he will run again for the position against incumbent Mayor Erin Mendenhall. Anderson said in a speech Wednesday that Salt Lake City is in a worse place than...
National Guard Airman from Roy dies after medical emergency while deployed in Guam
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A routine deployment to Guam ended in tragedy for a Utah Air National Guard Airman, who suffered a medical emergency and later died. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, who was assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, was transported to an emergency room after the medical issue, where doctors worked to diagnose his condition, according to a statement from the Utah National Guard. His health declined in the following days, and Juengel died Nov. 29.
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
One killed in two-truck crash off Bangerter Highway in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed after authorities said a driver hit him at a high rate of speed causing him to lose control and crash into a nearby shed. Lt. Richard Bell with the West Jordan Police Department said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at 9000 South on Bangerter Highway.
Fast moving storm prompts UDOT to ask drivers to delay morning commute if possible
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fast-moving storm prompted UDOT officials to ask drivers to delay their morning commute if possible. The storm has the potential to dump a lot of snow in a short period of time, which can cause challenges for plow crews. Highways will be the...
U of U students react to case of alleged video voyeurism on campus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An alleged act of video voyeurism is drawing understandable reaction from University of Utah students. “I’m disgusted and kind of horrified by it,” Maya Corcoran said. “It’s just hard to hear, especially being a student here,” Sonoma Mougenot said. Related...
How making small donations at the store checkout helps Utah charities
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the most giving time of year and many charities ask for donations at the store checkout hoping you'll donate to them when you pay for your purchase. Some stores will ask you want to round up your purchase amount to give a few...
Suspect in custody after cameras located in University of Utah bathrooms
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating after cameras were located in bathrooms in the Student Life Center at the University of Utah. One person has been taken into custody in relation to the incident. Officials said someone found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor...
Another business reopens, one remains closed over a month after Sugar House apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another business has finally reopened 33 days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House. “We thought we’d be closed a few days,” said Shere Brunjes, owner of Sport Clips. “We did not expect it to be more than a month.”
19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
State office building burglary suspect released from jail after police paperwork delay
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in two weekend break-ins in downtown Salt Lake City – who has a lengthy history of burglary offenses – is out of jail despite an order from a judge to keep him behind bars. Anthony Jack, 44, is accused of...
11-year-old killed in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash identified
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A community is grieving after a 11-year-old girl died when she was walking through a crosswalk and got hit by a driver Wednesday afternoon. Friends of the 6th grade girl, who was identified through a GoFundMe as Winifred "Winnie" Wolfgramm on Thursday, said she attended Bonneville Elementary. A large number of people from the community came to the school Wednesday night to hang blue balloons and ribbons, which was the girl's favorite color.
Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
Man arrested, accused of burglarizing government building, law office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he burglarized space belonging the Attorney General’s Office Friday night and a law office downtown the following morning. Salt Lake City police said Anthony Jack, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail...
Man accused of hiding cameras at U of U allegedly stole co-worker's ID to get gym access
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man accused of hiding multiple cameras in bathrooms at the University of Utah's Student Life Center could be facing five charges of voyeurism in connection to the case, according to a statement of probable cause. He's also facing a potential felony identity fraud...
