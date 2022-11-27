ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

No. 16 Utah women cruise past Mississippi Valley 109-42

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 16 Utah rolled to a 109-42 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes (7-0),...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

National Guard Airman from Roy dies after medical emergency while deployed in Guam

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A routine deployment to Guam ended in tragedy for a Utah Air National Guard Airman, who suffered a medical emergency and later died. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, who was assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, was transported to an emergency room after the medical issue, where doctors worked to diagnose his condition, according to a statement from the Utah National Guard. His health declined in the following days, and Juengel died Nov. 29.
ROY, UT
kmyu.tv

One killed in two-truck crash off Bangerter Highway in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed after authorities said a driver hit him at a high rate of speed causing him to lose control and crash into a nearby shed. Lt. Richard Bell with the West Jordan Police Department said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at 9000 South on Bangerter Highway.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

11-year-old killed in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash identified

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A community is grieving after a 11-year-old girl died when she was walking through a crosswalk and got hit by a driver Wednesday afternoon. Friends of the 6th grade girl, who was identified through a GoFundMe as Winifred "Winnie" Wolfgramm on Thursday, said she attended Bonneville Elementary. A large number of people from the community came to the school Wednesday night to hang blue balloons and ribbons, which was the girl's favorite color.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
TOOELE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy