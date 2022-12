ITTA BENA, Miss. – The nation's second-highest scoring team topped the century mark for the second time this season Thursday, as Utah's women's basketball team earned a 109-42 victory over Mississippi Valley State in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. The 67-point differential was the largest margin of victory for the Utes in a road game in program history.

