She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit,...
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere New 'SpongeBob' & 'The Patrick Star Show' Christmas Specials on December 9
Unwrap brand new SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show Christmas specials, premiering Friday 9th December 2022, only on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland!. 5:00pm - The Patrick Star Show - Just in Time for Christmas: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family. 5:30pm -...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand' on December 8
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) and his friends get ready for the school dance! Clyde’s dad’s are particularly excited that this might be the night Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) has the ultimate meet-cute they’ve been waiting for, meanwhile Lincoln keeps striking out with his crush, Charlie. (#108)
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Episode on December 8
Catch a magical brand new episode of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, premiering Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Show Off," Roy (Tyler Wladis) and Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) wish for Dimmsdale to be a combo of their...
Family Movie Night | December 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite
Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Sunday evening from 9:30 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Sonic The Hedgehog, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie, and The Croods: A New Age!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
Monster High Mysteries Ep 3: Lagoona Investigates A Mysterious Sound! | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 3: Lagoona Investigates A Mysterious Sound! | Monster High. Lagoona and Draculaura search the school for clues - everywhere from the casketball courts to the pipes! They meet up with Clawdeen and Frankie when they all hear a mysterious sound to investigate. Someone or something is hiding in the closet - what is it!?
The Smurfs x Vila Capsule collection | Planet Smurf
The Smurfs x Vila Capsule collection | Planet Smurf. Fashion is fun with the 💙VILA x The Smurfs💙 collection! https://www.vila.com/en-be/search?cgid=vl-smurfs. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive!...
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 1, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 1, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Papa Smurf's Grimoire | The Smurfs | Planet Smurf
Le Grimoire du Grand Schtroumpf (French) | Planet Smurf. Le nouveau jeu de société des Schtroumpfs : récupére le grimoire du Grand Schtroumpf des griffes de Gargamel et d’Azraël ! Un jeu Citel Games. Watch The Smurfs on Nickelodeon!. Stream a mountain of entertainment...
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 3 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | Episode 3 | Outright Games. Hey PAWsome Pups 🐾🛡️! It looks like Mayor Goodway 👩🏾 needs our help to find Chickaletta 🐔 who’s hiding and needs to take a bath. With Chase's incredible sense of smell 🐕, and Marshall's water cannons 💦 they're the best pups for the job! 🎮 #PAWPatrol #MightyPupsSaveAdventureBay.
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos. Brand-new episodes of Monster High air daily at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) only on Nickelodeon!. Episode info: In “That Thing You Deuce,” Deuce overworks himself to win a fundraiser, accidentally turning other students into rock candy treats. The episode airs on Tuesday, November 29 at 5PM (ET/PT). #monsterhigh #nickelodeon.
Nickelodeon Africa to Launch 'SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu' on December 5
Nickelodeon Africa will launch SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu on Monday 5th December at 15:00 CAT on NickToons, DStv channel 308. As one of the most popular programmes on Nickelodeon, with a cumulative audience of 10 million viewers, the channel hopes to move the needle on promoting and preserving local language through pop-culture. Subtitled in English, SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu offers a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to learn and be entertained in isiZulu, one of the official languages in South Africa.
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie Teaser Trailer! | Nickelodeon
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie Teaser Trailer! | Nickelodeon. Power is PRIMAL. Watch the new teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, in theatres June 9, 2023. Catch FULL EPISODES of Transformers: EarthSpark exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Are you ready to meet a new...
Blue Plays Hide & Seek with a Reindeer! ✨ w/ Josh | Blue's Clues & You!
Blue Plays Hide & Seek with a Reindeer! ✨ w/ Josh | Blue's Clues & You!. Blue and Josh are enjoying the snow and help Comet the reindeer find his reindeer friends Dancer, Prancer, and Dasher just in time for their magical flight with Santa Claus!. Stream Blue's Big...
Nickelodeon Receives Raft of Nominations in the 2023 Kidscreen Awards
Nickelodeon has received a raft of nominations in the 2023 Kidscreen Awards, which honors the best children's media over the last year!. In the Preschool Programming category, The Tiny Chef Show (Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Show Productions, Factory, Nickelodeon Animation, Dunshire Productions) has been nominated for the "Best Mixed-Media Series" award.
How to Stream 'Reindeer In Here' for FREE on Paramount+
Reindeer In Here is now streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Get ready for a North Pole adventure with Blizz the reindeer in the new special Reindeer In Here!. Blizz wants to show Santa that his original inventions can make Christmas even better. Theo, a lonely 10-year-old boy,...
Blue & Josh Skidoo to New York City! Vlog #2 | Blue’s Big City Adventure Movie | Blue’s Clues & You!
Blue & Josh Skidoo to New York City! Vlog #2 | Blue’s Big City Adventure Movie | Blue’s Clues & You!. Blue and Josh have so much to show you in New York City! Skidoo to the big city in the bus, sing and dance with Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas, and find a clue just in time for Blue and Josh's audition with Rainbow Puppy! Stream Blue's Big City Adventure on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
