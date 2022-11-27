Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) and his friends get ready for the school dance! Clyde’s dad’s are particularly excited that this might be the night Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) has the ultimate meet-cute they’ve been waiting for, meanwhile Lincoln keeps striking out with his crush, Charlie. (#108)

7 HOURS AGO