Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Packers Wide Receiver Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Decision
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has a strong message for the Chicago Bears regarding the return of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is planning to play against the Bears this weekend despite suffering a rib injury in Week 12. "I think he's still gotta renew his ownership... you...
Jamarr Chase Injury Update: Doctor breaks down his exact injury
Dr. Jesse Morse provides a detailed discussion of what happened with Ja'Marr Chase. How things went down and what we can expect from him upon his return.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Aidan Hutchinson takes a shot at the Jaguars for passing on him in the NFL Draft
Aidan Hutchinson thought he was going to be the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was passed on by the Jaguars and he told reporters why he was passed on. It seems that Travon Walker had longer arms. Well so far, Walker has 2.5 sacks, while Hutchinson is already at 5.5 sacks and two amazing interceptions, and he showed off his singing skills.
Ex-Purdue star Drew Brees was not struck by lightning, according to reports
Early Friday morning, a tweet by Rafael Hernandez said former Purdue and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was struck by lightning while filming a promotional video for Points Bet in Venezuela. Hernandez, who is listed as a filmmaker on his Twitter bio, included video and said, "More info in a few minutes," but hasn't tweeted since. ...
