ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

EHT man had pending weapons offense when arrested in multiple burglaries

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 5 days ago

An Egg Harbor Township man who allegedly burglarized the same convenience store three times was on pretrial intervention for a deadly weapon offense at the time of his arrest, he told a judge.

Seamus Manley, 25, was jailed last Sunday after he was found inside the store at the Sunoco gas station at the Airport Circle stealing items, police said at the time.

It was less than 24 hours after he had allegedly broken the window of the store and stolen several boxes of cigarettes, folding pocket knives, cash and lottery tickets, police said.

He additionally was charged with an earlier break-in that Friday, according to information released in court.

But there was confusion during his bail hearing over pending weapons and threats charges.

The assistant prosecutor said Manley was on probation. But Judge Donna Taylor could not find any conviction in his record.

That’s when Manley raised his hand and asked to speak.

“I’m currently on pretrial intervention,” he explained, citing a program that allows those without a record to avoid prosecution for certain crimes by completing a program.

Manley said the charges were possession of a weapon and public intoxication.

According to the affidavit of probable cause in that case, Ventnor police were dispatched to the fishing pier for a physical altercation between two males Sept. 12, 2021.

A witness told police that Manley “an older couple and stopped them abruptly as they were walking onto the pier with their bicycles,” reads the affidavit obtained by BreakingAC. “During the altercation, (Manley) began shouting and threatening the victims. (He) then displayed a black knife in an intimidating manner as he continued to threaten and shout at the victims.”

The victims left the area and were not injured.

Manley said he was put into PTI for the offense in April, and “I was almost complete.”

That time frame surprised his attorney, who noted that the program isn’t usually that short.

Taylor denied the state’s motion to hold Manley, following instead the public safety assessment’s recommendation to release him.

Public safety assessments are used to help determine whether a defendant should be held under bail reform. It gives scores for likelihood to reoffend and risk of failure to appear.

The Ventnor charges had Manley listed as living in Ventnor. He told the officers who arrested him in Egg Harbor Township that he is homeless.

But he assured the judge that he has a place to live in Egg Harbor Township with his grandmother.

“I had gotten in an argument with her,” he explained for why he told police he had nowhere to go. “But I’m not homeless.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLzJ3_0jOlbA2G00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Men Wounded In Daytime Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Two men were wounded in a daytime shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire near Hummock and Hobart Avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
catcountry1073.com

Authorities Investigating Death of Inmate at NJ’s Bayside State Prison

Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found, "unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma," at around 7:15 Monday evening, November 21st.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man pleads guilty to teen’s drug-induced death

A Vineland man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that killed an 18-year-old man two years ago. Freddie Smith, 44, sold the teen the drugs at some point overnight into March 12, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wawa in Vineland, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges

Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite

Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
NJ.com

Drug dealer admits selling fentanyl that killed 18-year-old

A New Jersey drug dealer admitted he sold the fentanyl that led to the overdose death of an 18-year-old man more than two years ago. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, will have to serve at least 10 years and two months of his expected 12-year state prison sentence, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
6K+
Followers
624
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy