Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

N’Faly Dante ties career-high 22 as Oregon men’s basketball tops Washington State

With the healthiest lineup it’s had in weeks, Oregon pulled away from Washington State to open Pac-12 play with a win and got back to .500 on the season. N’Faly Dante tied a career-high with 22 points and seven rebounds and Will Richardson had 15 points and eight assists for the Ducks in a 74-60 win over the Cougars before 5,379 at Matthew Knight Arena Thursday night.
PULLMAN, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers

No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Eugene’s Hayward Field to host 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

Another major track and field event is headed to Eugene’s Hayward Field. The same venue that hosted the World Athletics Championships this past summer will stage the 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, USATF announced Thursday. The national championship meet, which is a precursor to the 2023 world championships in Budapest, Hungary, is scheduled for July 6-9.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Time for homelessness action from Oregon leaders

The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
