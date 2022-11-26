Read full article on original website
slubillikens.com
WBB PREVIEW: Billikens Head to Missouri Wednesday for Intrastate Battle
When Wednesday, Nov. 30 // 7 p.m. Where Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.) Saint Louis visits the Missouri Tigers Wednesday night for an intrastate battle at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SECN+. SLU's radio stream is available on SLUBillikens.com. The game will mark the...
slubillikens.com
No. 13 Auburn Tops Billikens in Back-and-Forth Battle, 65-60
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 13 Auburn rallied in the final minutes to post a 65-60 victory over Saint Louis Sunday afternoon at Neville Arena. SLU falls to 5-2 on the season, while Auburn improves to 7-0. Javon Pickett led the Billikens with a season-high 16 points. Gibson Jimerson added 12 points thanks in part to four 3-pointers. Yuri Collins, the NCAA's assists leader, finished with 10 points and nine assists.
slubillikens.com
Flowers Ties Rebounding Record, Billikens Topple Air Force
ESTERO, Fla. — Brooke Flowers grabbed the 1,000th rebound of her career, tying Arlene Lampe for the program record, and helped Saint Louis to a 77-58 victory over Air Force Sunday morning at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. Flowers is now just one of five active players in the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Wysinger Hits For 19 Points, Leads Three Kahok Players In Double Figures, But Columbia Rallies To Win Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic Title
MASCOUTAH - Jamorie Wysinger led three Collinsville players in double figures with 19 points, but Columbia rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 56-53 win over the Kahoks in the championship game of the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic tournament Saturday evening at the Mascoutah gym. The Eagles came back from...
scoopswithdannymac.com
Bernie Bits: Mizzou Football, Brady Cook, Blues Flop Again, Bird Bytes On The Cardinals.
Cardinals … Blues … Mizzou football. ST. LOUIS BLUES: The Note didn’t have much to offer Monday night in losing to the Dallas Stars, 4-1, at Enterprise Center. They had only 44 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5, and only 38% of the scoring chances at 5-on-5 … that’s three losses in the last four games for St. Louis, which has settled into mediocrity with an 11-11 record on the season … only five shots in the third period for the home team? Where was the aggressiveness and desperation?
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
KMOV
Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert at Chaifetz Arena, benefitting the children’s hospital. The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital....
Metallica coming to St. Louis in 2023
Metallica recently announced that they will be stopping in over 20 cities for their "M72 World Tour" next year The tour will make a stop at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Friday, November 3, and Sunday, November 5, 2023.
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
edglentoday.com
Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
Register soon to play Waterloo QOH, cut off at $1 million
WATERLOO, Ill. — There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837. “We just felt that it was time to cut it off. Our crowds are getting very large. We have over 14,000 people registered,” said Carrie Phelps, 7th grade teacher at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. “We will likely be taking new registrations until next Tuesday. It is unlikely that our jackpot will reach $1 million tonight, and we will not know the next jackpot until drawing night.”
lhstoday.org
Twisted Sugar: Local Sweets Shop Has Grand Opening
Craving to try something new and sweet? Maybe a cookie or a soda? Well you’re just in luck, right down the road in Dardenne Prairie at the intersection of Bryan and South Outer, a new mixed sodas and cookie shop called Twisted Sugar just had their grand opening last Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be their first location in the state of Missouri.
timesnewspapers.com
A Tribute To Mel Bay
Kirkwood’s most notable music man, the late Mel Bay, will be honored with a tribute at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1. The guitar concert will benefit the arts in Kirkwood. “Mel Bay was a marvel. His instructional materials for making music are...
KSDK
'Pinball' Eric has kept the City Museum pinball machines running for 25 years
Pinball Eric has been playing with pinball machines since 1968. He has kept the pinball machines running at the St. Louis City Museum for 25 years.
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for 2005 murder of police officer
The Missouri Department of Corrections successfully carried out its execution of Kevin Johnson early Tuesday evening.
AOL Corp
It’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights via MetroLink starting Monday
Starting this week, it’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights on the MetroLink following months of modified service. The Blue Line is returning to its normal route on Monday after historic flooding damaged the light rail system in July. That means riders can stop transferring trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to get across the river to Fairview Heights.
Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman’s love of photography inspired by Ansel Adams
As FOX 2's chief meteorologist, Glenn Zimmerman can look at atmospheric data on a screen or computer printout and use those models and information to tell the residents of the greater St. Louis region what to expect when they walk out the door.
KMOV
3 people injured after Amazon SEMI rolls over in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities had to rescue three people after an Amazon SEMI truck rolled over on the Poplar Street Bridge in downtown St. Louis overnight. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and there was fuel leaking from the truck when they arrived. They were able to locate the source of the leak, cap it and wash away any leaked fuel.
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
Officials name woman found dead in Washington Park early Sunday
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman found dead on Sunday morning in Washington Park has been identified as Margaret M. Stewart, 59. Police are now trying to figure out the cause of death. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. told 5 On Your Side Stewart was found dead...
