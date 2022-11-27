ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best photos of Ohio State vs. Michigan

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGCTG_0jOlV09900

It may not have been the result anyone with allegiances to the colors scarlet and gray wanted, but it was still an entertaining game — well, at least for a half. The Buckeyes were the better team in the first half before Michigan flipped the switch, took advantage of some Ohio State mistakes, and won going away 45-23.

The colors of maize and blue clashing against scarlet and gray always seem to pop on television and in photographs, so despite the loss, there was still plenty of eye candy to snap and share from all the action inside the ‘Shoe.

Here are some of the best that we took from our image library to share with you from “The Game” on Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20V6dY_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcPHV_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeOHO_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQU0A_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZdlh_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKpPI_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlP8t_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBj3b_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOhaH_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spPsS_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7VMw_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQA9L_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3m9a_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeMDR_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3hSt_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loaZd_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElkVS_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e13Se_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Jufv_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dC4E_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0YKR_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dN6Ge_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yfj8C_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATCyu_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oqzj_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNiG6_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ig2eu_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJGEe_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263gUo_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEs0f_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXTyx_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nvxe6_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sykG_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bSNY_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykhMQ_0jOlV09900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtK20_0jOlV09900

