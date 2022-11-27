Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter, John Collins exit with injuries
Hawks starting forwards De'Andre Hunter and John Collins exited Wednesday’s game against Orlando with injuries and were ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Atlanta announced. Collins, the power forward, suffered a left ankle sprain, while Hunter, the small forward, is dealing with right thigh soreness. As Gabe...
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin, Thunder's Jalen Williams named Rookies of the Month
Pacers reserve swingman Bennedict Mathurin and Thunder wing Jalen Williams have been voted the Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month for October and November, the league announced (Twitter link). Since the 2022-23 regular season only got underway in late October, it was folded into November in this instance.
Warriors' Draymond Green fined $25K over interaction with fan
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25K for “directing obscene language toward a fan,” the NBA announced (via Twitter). The incident occurred at the beginning of the fourth quarter during Golden State’s loss to Dallas on Tuesday. The four-time All-Star is averaging 9.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG,...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials
Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
Nets' Ben Simmons out at least three games with calf strain
Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain and will miss at least three games for the Nets, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Simmons will be reassessed after the third game, which is Sunday against the Celtics. Brooklyn has two days off following the matchup with Boston, so the earliest Simmons could return will be next Wednesday against the Hornets.
Haywood Highsmith near guaranteed salary if not waive on or before Jan. 7
It has been a good week for Heat forward Haywood Highsmith so far. He had his best game of the season on Wednesday in Boston, matching a career high with 16 points while chipping in eight rebounds, a pair of blocks, and a career-best four 3-pointers. Additionally, by remaining on...
Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield leave impression vs. Lakers amid trade rumors
Lakers fans offered loud cheers Monday night for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, two Pacers veterans who have been rumored as L.A. trade targets for several months, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. The Lakers rejected the potential swap because of Indiana’s insistence on getting unprotected first-round picks...
Wizards among potential suitors for Suns' Jae Crowder
The Wizards appear to be among the trade suitors for Suns forward Jae Crowder, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his latest Hoop Collective podcast. Crowder has sat out the entire 2022-23 season thus far as Phoenix looks to move him, and Washington is in the market for a three-and-D type player.
How Luke Patton holds things together in the middle for Roland-Story boys basketball
Looking at the stat sheet following Roland-Story's 53-36 season-opening victory over Gilbert on Thursday, Norse center Luke Patton stands out. Patton posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked three shots to help the Norsemen easily overcome the injuries to their three primary ball-handlers to defeat the Tigers. But it...
And-Ones: Henderson, Top Offseason Adds, 2022 Re-Draft
G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, the consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2023 draft class, has been diagnosed with a nose fracture after entering the concussion protocols and missing the team’s last four games, writes Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire. Although Henderson has already been sidelined since November...
Lakers could trade Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn or draft picks?
The Lakers are “leaning toward” trading “some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks (one first-round and/or multiple second-round picks) for role players” in order to upgrade the rotation, multiple team sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Going that route would still give the...
NBA announces start, end dates for 2023-24 regular season
The NBA informed teams on Wednesday that the 2023-24 regular season will begin on Oct. 24, 2023 and end April 14, 2024, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The ongoing ’22-23 regular season opened on Oct. 18 and will conclude April 9, so next season’s start and end dates will be pushed back nearly a week.
Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named Coaches of the Month
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA’s coaches of the month for the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced (via Twitter). As previously mentioned, the NBA combined the games played in October and November for its initial...
Billy Donovan: Lonzo Ball's knee rehab going 'really slow'
After sounding optimistic about Lonzo Ball‘s rehabilitation process at the beginning of November, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan struck a different tone on Wednesday evening, writes Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. “It’s been really slow,” Donovan said. “I’m just being honest.”. Ball underwent surgery...
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0