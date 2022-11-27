ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter, John Collins exit with injuries

Hawks starting forwards De'Andre Hunter and John Collins exited Wednesday’s game against Orlando with injuries and were ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Atlanta announced. Collins, the power forward, suffered a left ankle sprain, while Hunter, the small forward, is dealing with right thigh soreness. As Gabe...
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials

Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Ben Simmons out at least three games with calf strain

Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain and will miss at least three games for the Nets, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Simmons will be reassessed after the third game, which is Sunday against the Celtics. Brooklyn has two days off following the matchup with Boston, so the earliest Simmons could return will be next Wednesday against the Hornets.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Wizards among potential suitors for Suns' Jae Crowder

The Wizards appear to be among the trade suitors for Suns forward Jae Crowder, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his latest Hoop Collective podcast. Crowder has sat out the entire 2022-23 season thus far as Phoenix looks to move him, and Washington is in the market for a three-and-D type player.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Henderson, Top Offseason Adds, 2022 Re-Draft

G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, the consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2023 draft class, has been diagnosed with a nose fracture after entering the concussion protocols and missing the team’s last four games, writes Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire. Although Henderson has already been sidelined since November...
Hoops Rumors

NBA announces start, end dates for 2023-24 regular season

The NBA informed teams on Wednesday that the 2023-24 regular season will begin on Oct. 24, 2023 and end April 14, 2024, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The ongoing ’22-23 regular season opened on Oct. 18 and will conclude April 9, so next season’s start and end dates will be pushed back nearly a week.
Hoops Rumors

Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named Coaches of the Month

Suns head coach Monty Williams and Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA’s coaches of the month for the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced (via Twitter). As previously mentioned, the NBA combined the games played in October and November for its initial...
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Billy Donovan: Lonzo Ball's knee rehab going 'really slow'

After sounding optimistic about Lonzo Ball‘s rehabilitation process at the beginning of November, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan struck a different tone on Wednesday evening, writes Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. “It’s been really slow,” Donovan said. “I’m just being honest.”. Ball underwent surgery...
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy