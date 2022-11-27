ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

MISSING: Pullman PD searching for 15-year-old Indigenous girl

PULLMAN, Wash. - A 15-year-old Indigenous girl from Pullman was reported missing, and Pullman Police Department (PPD) is asking the public for help finding her. Natalya Greene has been away from home since Nov. 19, but she was last heard from on Nov. 24, confirming she would be home for Thanksgiving. However, she did not return for the holiday. An official report was filed for Natalya on Nov. 29.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

