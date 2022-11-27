Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington State basketball notebook: Cougars bring hot offense into first Pac-12 test
PULLMAN – During a preseason interview, Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith expressed confidence in his new-look team’s passing and shooting abilities, predicting that the Cougars “might be able to chase (opponents) off the floor with our offense.”. That hadn’t been the program’s MO in...
KHQ Right Now
Texas State reportedly hiring GJ Kinne to become next head coach, passing on Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris
PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is staying put. Morris had reportedly been one of the top candidates to land the head coaching job at Texas State. The Sun Belt Conference program made its decision Thursday, selecting Incarnate Word coach GJ Kinne – Morris’ successor at UIW.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State football notebook: Offensive coordinator Eric Morris reportedly one of two candidates for Texas State head-coaching job
PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is one of two candidates to fill Texas State’s vacant head coaching position, according to a report from Keff Ciardello of the Austin (Texas) Statesman. Ciardello tweeted Wednesday that Morris and Sam Houston State coach KC Keeler are up for...
KHQ Right Now
Backup Washington State running back Jouvensly Bazil enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Running back Jouvensly Bazil, who spent four seasons serving on Washington State’s scout team, announced Monday via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Bazil, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, made nine appearances at WSU and recorded one carry. He did...
KHQ Right Now
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
KHQ Right Now
MISSING: Pullman PD searching for 15-year-old Indigenous girl
PULLMAN, Wash. - A 15-year-old Indigenous girl from Pullman was reported missing, and Pullman Police Department (PPD) is asking the public for help finding her. Natalya Greene has been away from home since Nov. 19, but she was last heard from on Nov. 24, confirming she would be home for Thanksgiving. However, she did not return for the holiday. An official report was filed for Natalya on Nov. 29.
KHQ Right Now
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
KHQ Right Now
Police in Pullman ask for help finding missing 15-year-old girl
The Pullman Police Department (PPD) is seeking public help finding missing 15-year-old Natalya Greene. (PPD) said she has been away from home since Nov. 19. Last contact was made on Nov. 24, and she indicated that she would be home for Thanksgiving. Natalya was reported as missing/runaway on Nov. 29.
Comments / 0