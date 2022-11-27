ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FBI, Police Ask for Tips Amid Search for Man Suspected of Killing Baby Daughter in Conn.

Nearly two weeks have passed since baby Camilla Francisquini was found dead in her Naugatuck home, the victim of what police have called a brutal and gruesome death. Her father is suspected of killing the baby girl who would have celebrated her first birthday on Saturday and the police and the FBI are urging anyone with information about where he is to come forward.
NAUGATUCK, CT
NY Police Sergeant Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving BMW, Bus: Cops

A Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a crash involving multiple cars and a Bee-Line bus, according to police. The crash occurred on an overpass along Tuckahoe Road above the Sprain Brook Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The sergeant was driving an unmarked department vehicle while on duty when a BMW heading in the opposite direction apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.
YONKERS, NY
Several Students Hurt When Yeshiva Bus Crashes Into Rockland County Home: Police

Several students were hurt after a yeshiva bus in Rockland County veered off the road and crashed into two cars before careening into a house, according to police. Chief Marty Reilly of the Ramapo Police Department said the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Southgate Drive near Ivy Lane in New Hempstead. The bus was picking up children and was en route to a yeshiva about two miles from the crash site, in Monsey.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

