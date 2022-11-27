Several students were hurt after a yeshiva bus in Rockland County veered off the road and crashed into two cars before careening into a house, according to police. Chief Marty Reilly of the Ramapo Police Department said the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Southgate Drive near Ivy Lane in New Hempstead. The bus was picking up children and was en route to a yeshiva about two miles from the crash site, in Monsey.

