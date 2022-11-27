Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Connecticut witness describes bright object under 150 feetRoger MarshMilford, CT
NBC New York
FBI, Police Ask for Tips Amid Search for Man Suspected of Killing Baby Daughter in Conn.
Nearly two weeks have passed since baby Camilla Francisquini was found dead in her Naugatuck home, the victim of what police have called a brutal and gruesome death. Her father is suspected of killing the baby girl who would have celebrated her first birthday on Saturday and the police and the FBI are urging anyone with information about where he is to come forward.
NBC New York
Defendant in 1994 Killing of NY Girl Gave Written Confession — But Was it Coerced?
A written confession is at the center of a 25-year-old murder case, as the latest twist in a horrific crime that has polarized a New York county brings the question: Did the defendant really write it, or was he coerced?. Andrew Krivak wants his retrial stopped before it begins in...
NBC New York
Severely Mentally Ill Teens Sent to NY Foster Home Unable to Treat Them, Leading to Scares
A teenager standing in front of a car, asking the driver to end his life. Another teen stealing a family's chicken from their backyard — then eating it alive, right in front of children. There is a dire shortage of psychiatric care for adolescents that has led to conflict...
NBC New York
NY Police Sergeant Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving BMW, Bus: Cops
A Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a crash involving multiple cars and a Bee-Line bus, according to police. The crash occurred on an overpass along Tuckahoe Road above the Sprain Brook Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The sergeant was driving an unmarked department vehicle while on duty when a BMW heading in the opposite direction apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.
NBC New York
Several Students Hurt When Yeshiva Bus Crashes Into Rockland County Home: Police
Several students were hurt after a yeshiva bus in Rockland County veered off the road and crashed into two cars before careening into a house, according to police. Chief Marty Reilly of the Ramapo Police Department said the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Southgate Drive near Ivy Lane in New Hempstead. The bus was picking up children and was en route to a yeshiva about two miles from the crash site, in Monsey.
NBC New York
Attacker Who Unleashed Horrific 125-Punch Beatdown on Woman Gets 17 Years in Prison
A Yonkers man who prosecutors said followed an Asian woman into her building and then unleashed a vicious beating in which he punched her more than 100 times was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the hate-fueled attack. Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty in September to committing...
