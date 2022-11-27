Read full article on original website
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shelley wins with passing over Preston, remains undefeated
SHELLEY- Teamwork is a critical skill that a team must have in order to compete at the best level possible. The Shelley Russets displayed that Thursday as they defeated Preston 74-40. The Russets set the tone early with their passing and moving the Indians' defense to get open and great...
Post Register
Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz was grabbing a drink of water when he looked up and saw Matty Beniers breaking in alone on goal. Seattle's rookie wasted no time sending the Kraken to their seventh straight victory.
