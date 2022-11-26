ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suburbanonesports.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh Girls' Basketball Preview

Coach: Dan Dougherty (11thSeason) Assistant coaches: TJ DeLucia, Bridgette McKnight, Mike Tornambe, Brendan Watton. Overall: 34 – 0 (Won 6A State and District 1 Championships) Liberty Division: 16 – 0 (Won Liberty Division for 3rdstraight, 5thtime in 6 years, also won SOL Tournament Championship) Notable losses:. Kaitlyn Flanagan...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Central Bucks West Boys' Basketball Preview

Coach: Adam Sherman (22nd season) Assistant coaches: Sherrod Higginbotham, Chris Blair, John Duke. Notable losses: We graduated 6 seniors from last years’ team. We will be looking to replace starters John Lee and Donte Mancini. Key returners: Charlie Cashman (Sr. Guard), Michael Fountain (Sr. Forward), Matt Engle (Jr. Guard),...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Souderton Girls' Basketball Preview

Coach: Lynn Carroll (19thseason) Assistant coaches: Ed Holzer, Sam Harrison, Tyler Bui. Last year’s record: 23-6 overall, 15-1 in league, SOL Colonial Division champs. Outlook: “We return our top seven players from last year’s team. Losing in the District semis plus a first round exit in States led to a productive and hungry offseason. There is no challenge too big, and the players are focused and ready to rise to the occasion.”
SOUDERTON, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Neshaminy Boys' Basketball Preview

Coach: Mark Tingle (7th year) Assistant coaches: Fred Gross, Alex Karras, Zach Cleale, Brandon Kelly, Mark Leonhauser, & Russ Seger. Last year’s record: 14-10 overall(10-6 SOL Patriot) Lost in 1st round of SOL Postseason Tournament & District Tournament. Notable Losses:. Evan Esposito (Playing @ Holy Family U) Kade Benjamin.
suburbanonesports.com

Wissahickon Boys' Basketball Preview

Assistant coaches: Mike Scheier (Head JV), Andrew Trella, Chase Wilson, LaVail Owens, and Bill Keenan (9th) Last year’s record: 14-9 overall, Lost to Norristown in the district playoffs. Notable losses:. Josh Twersky, Morgan Wilson, Phil Dias. Also Gabe Lassiter. - Jr. small forward, (ACL) Out for season. Key returners:...
AMBLER, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Upper Dublin Boys' Basketball Preview

Coach: Derek Brooks – 3rd Season (1st at Upper Dublin) Assistant coaches: Tony Lowe, Sean Brooks, Connor Silhanek, Kyle Kilpatrick, Scott Billman. Last year’s record: 17-8 (12-4 league record) Co-Champion of the Liberty Division, District Playoff qualifier. Key players lost: Noah Lee, Ellis Johnson. Key Returners: Sr./C –...
DUBLIN, PA
witn22.org

2022 DIAA Football Championships Class 1A, 3A Finals Set

(Dover, DE) November 28, 2022 – The 2022 DIAA Football Championships are nearing conclusion as tickets have been punched to the Class 1A and Class 3A finals. This weekend will feature the Class 2A semifinals, with a semifinal set for both Friday and Saturday evening. Unified Flag Football quarterfinals are scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
NEWARK, DE
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Neumann-Goretti (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
suburbanonesports.com

CB West Quintet Commits to Play Collegiate Baseball

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, five Central Bucks West seniors were recognized for committing to play collegiate baseball. Luke Birkhead – PennWest Clarion University (Baseball) Major:. Business/Undecided. Final list of colleges: PennWest Clarion, Goldey-Beacom, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Reasons for choosing PennWest Clarion: “Clarion was the right...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
bluehens.com

Nelson Jr. Has Career Game, but Stifling Penn Offense Too Much for Men’s Basketball

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a career performance from Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware men's basketball (3-3) fell in the final game of the Cathedral Classic on Sunday to the hosting Penn Quakers (5-4), 86-73. Nelson Jr. tied his career best with 30 points on a 10-of-21 afternoon, including 5-of-12 from deep. He added five assists to his line along with a block. Nelson Jr. would go on to be named to the Cathedral Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, partnered with a .489 field goal percentage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career

Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
Radio Ink

David Redpath Passes

Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fsrmagazine.com

P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey

The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
mainlinetoday.com

West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return

The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
multihousingnews.com

Post Brothers Secures $72M for Philadelphia Project

The development received financing from Lionheart Strategic Management and Bank OZK. Post Brothers has landed a pair of loans to help with the development of its market-rate multifamily project, The Darien, in Philadelphia’s Poplar neighborhood. Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $18.5 mezzanine loan to the firm, underneath a nearly $53.8 million senior loan that was provided by Bank OZK. Lionheart’s Andy Klein and Sang Kim arranged the financing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy