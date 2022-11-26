Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
suburbanonesports.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh Girls' Basketball Preview
Coach: Dan Dougherty (11thSeason) Assistant coaches: TJ DeLucia, Bridgette McKnight, Mike Tornambe, Brendan Watton. Overall: 34 – 0 (Won 6A State and District 1 Championships) Liberty Division: 16 – 0 (Won Liberty Division for 3rdstraight, 5thtime in 6 years, also won SOL Tournament Championship) Notable losses:. Kaitlyn Flanagan...
suburbanonesports.com
Central Bucks West Boys' Basketball Preview
Coach: Adam Sherman (22nd season) Assistant coaches: Sherrod Higginbotham, Chris Blair, John Duke. Notable losses: We graduated 6 seniors from last years’ team. We will be looking to replace starters John Lee and Donte Mancini. Key returners: Charlie Cashman (Sr. Guard), Michael Fountain (Sr. Forward), Matt Engle (Jr. Guard),...
suburbanonesports.com
Souderton Girls' Basketball Preview
Coach: Lynn Carroll (19thseason) Assistant coaches: Ed Holzer, Sam Harrison, Tyler Bui. Last year’s record: 23-6 overall, 15-1 in league, SOL Colonial Division champs. Outlook: “We return our top seven players from last year’s team. Losing in the District semis plus a first round exit in States led to a productive and hungry offseason. There is no challenge too big, and the players are focused and ready to rise to the occasion.”
suburbanonesports.com
Neshaminy Boys' Basketball Preview
Coach: Mark Tingle (7th year) Assistant coaches: Fred Gross, Alex Karras, Zach Cleale, Brandon Kelly, Mark Leonhauser, & Russ Seger. Last year’s record: 14-10 overall(10-6 SOL Patriot) Lost in 1st round of SOL Postseason Tournament & District Tournament. Notable Losses:. Evan Esposito (Playing @ Holy Family U) Kade Benjamin.
suburbanonesports.com
Wissahickon Boys' Basketball Preview
Assistant coaches: Mike Scheier (Head JV), Andrew Trella, Chase Wilson, LaVail Owens, and Bill Keenan (9th) Last year’s record: 14-9 overall, Lost to Norristown in the district playoffs. Notable losses:. Josh Twersky, Morgan Wilson, Phil Dias. Also Gabe Lassiter. - Jr. small forward, (ACL) Out for season. Key returners:...
suburbanonesports.com
Upper Dublin Boys' Basketball Preview
Coach: Derek Brooks – 3rd Season (1st at Upper Dublin) Assistant coaches: Tony Lowe, Sean Brooks, Connor Silhanek, Kyle Kilpatrick, Scott Billman. Last year’s record: 17-8 (12-4 league record) Co-Champion of the Liberty Division, District Playoff qualifier. Key players lost: Noah Lee, Ellis Johnson. Key Returners: Sr./C –...
witn22.org
2022 DIAA Football Championships Class 1A, 3A Finals Set
(Dover, DE) November 28, 2022 – The 2022 DIAA Football Championships are nearing conclusion as tickets have been punched to the Class 1A and Class 3A finals. This weekend will feature the Class 2A semifinals, with a semifinal set for both Friday and Saturday evening. Unified Flag Football quarterfinals are scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Neumann-Goretti (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
suburbanonesports.com
CB West Quintet Commits to Play Collegiate Baseball
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, five Central Bucks West seniors were recognized for committing to play collegiate baseball. Luke Birkhead – PennWest Clarion University (Baseball) Major:. Business/Undecided. Final list of colleges: PennWest Clarion, Goldey-Beacom, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Reasons for choosing PennWest Clarion: “Clarion was the right...
bluehens.com
Nelson Jr. Has Career Game, but Stifling Penn Offense Too Much for Men’s Basketball
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a career performance from Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware men's basketball (3-3) fell in the final game of the Cathedral Classic on Sunday to the hosting Penn Quakers (5-4), 86-73. Nelson Jr. tied his career best with 30 points on a 10-of-21 afternoon, including 5-of-12 from deep. He added five assists to his line along with a block. Nelson Jr. would go on to be named to the Cathedral Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, partnered with a .489 field goal percentage.
Hockey Player, Holy Ghost Prep Alum Shares His Story of Recovery After a Major Health Scare
The young player discussed his journey of medical recovery after a major health scare. A Bucks County hockey player has been sharing his story of his return to the ice following a harrowing health scare earlier this year. Staff writers at NBC 10 Philadelphia covered the young man’s journey.
phillyvoice.com
Eagles weather update: Will Birds, Packers be dealing with rain and slop?
The Eagles and Packers are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, and if you check out the hourly forecast, it looks like it could be a wet one. Rain is forecast throughout the Philadelphia area, with a 100% chance of showers at 2 p.m., and a slowly diminishing probability of rain each hour after.
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool. The popular Amazon Prime show A League of Our Own, starring Abbi Jacobson and filmed in Pittsburgh, was...
Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career
Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
fsrmagazine.com
P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey
The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Army unveils tank-inspired uniforms for the Navy game to honor 1st Armored Division
Army unveiled its uniforms for the annual game against Navy, which is set for 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 10 from Philadelphia. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch and the commencement of American ground operations against Axis forces in the European theater, which included North Africa, for the 1st Armored Division during World War II.
mainlinetoday.com
West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return
The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
multihousingnews.com
Post Brothers Secures $72M for Philadelphia Project
The development received financing from Lionheart Strategic Management and Bank OZK. Post Brothers has landed a pair of loans to help with the development of its market-rate multifamily project, The Darien, in Philadelphia’s Poplar neighborhood. Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $18.5 mezzanine loan to the firm, underneath a nearly $53.8 million senior loan that was provided by Bank OZK. Lionheart’s Andy Klein and Sang Kim arranged the financing.
