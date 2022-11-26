PHILADELPHIA – Despite a career performance from Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware men's basketball (3-3) fell in the final game of the Cathedral Classic on Sunday to the hosting Penn Quakers (5-4), 86-73. Nelson Jr. tied his career best with 30 points on a 10-of-21 afternoon, including 5-of-12 from deep. He added five assists to his line along with a block. Nelson Jr. would go on to be named to the Cathedral Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, partnered with a .489 field goal percentage.

