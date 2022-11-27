ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Northwood University receives gift of $2 million worth of classic cars

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University received a nontraditional gift from a Mount Pleasant couple. Entrepreneurs and avid car collectors Michael and Dianne Morey, who started Bandit Industries nearly 40 years ago, are giving the college 35 vehicles from their extensive collection. The gift is valued at more than $2 million.
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for December 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for December at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
Demolition begins on former Walli's Restaurant in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Demolition is under way at the site of the former Walli's Restaurant on Center Road in Burton. This location first opened in 1972 as Walli's East. At one time it was one of three Walli's locations across Genesee County that all now have closed. The Burton...
Warner, Norcross and Judd is Genesee County's new lobbying firm

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County has hired a firm to advocate on their behalf. During their Wednesday meeting, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners agreed to a lobbying contract with Warner, Norcross and Judd Law Firm. "We really strongly believe that that $60,000 that we are paying to a...
Black blood donors breaking down barriers in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Black blood donors are making a difference in Flint. Many turning out in support of their communities, as well as friends or family with Sickle Cell disease. It's the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. and affects 8-10% of black Americans. "Their expressions were,...
Suspected illegal scrapper caught on camera at vacant Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The destruction of vacant school buildings has been an on-going problem in Flint. So, when an ABC 12 crew spotted a van backed up to a door at Bryant Elementary school, they checked it out and encountered a guy claiming to be a contractor. “Do you...
Saginaw City Council puts $5 million in ARPA funds towards new clinic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw locked in a use for more American Rescue Plan funds on Monday. In a 7-to-1 vote during their November 28 meeting, the city council voted to put $5 million toward a new behavioral health clinic. Those are clinics that offer treatment for...
4 Mid-Michigan school districts getting extra help to improve education

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is partnering with dozens of struggling schools across both peninsulas to help improve academic outcomes. The Michigan Department of Education is forcing 54 school districts with a total of 112 schools into partnership agreements with the state. They were selected based on falling into the bottom 5% of standardized tests scores or a graduation rate below 67%.
Flint man critically injured in crash on I-75

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man sustained critical injuries in a chain-reaction crash on I-75 at the Dort Highway interchange in Grand Blanc Township. Police say the driver in his early 30s was entering southbound I-75 from Dort Highway around 7:40 a.m. when he rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic and rolled over into the median.
Man accused of killing dog in Flint sent to trial

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of stabbing Coco, a Doberman-pinscher, to death in the backyard of her home will stand trial. Terry Louis Key II allegedly was filmed on the Ring camera of Coco's owner, Sophia Richards, stabbing the dog over 20 times, causing a gruesome death. She testified Tuesday during Key's preliminary hearing in a Flint courtroom.
Infighting in Saginaw County GOP as America First wing of party takes control

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Saginaw County Republicans have resigned board and delegate positions after what has been described as a tense convention. Monday night, two board members walked out and resigned. They believe the party has been taken over by the America First wing of the party. Some...
Caro man found dead after crash in rural Oakland County

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Caro man was found dead likely hours after an overnight crash in a rural area of northern Oakland County. A passerby found a vehicle in the ditch along the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township around 8:30 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The hood was cold, indicating that the vehicle likely crashed hours earlier.
Flint United hire Kevin Crosby as new head coach

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Keno Davis will not return as the coach of the Flint United, Flint will be lead by new head coach Kevin Crosby. The United announced the hire today on social media. Crosby is not a stranger to Flint, he is boys' basketball coach at the International...
Davison High School student arrested for alleged threatening text message

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison High School student is facing criminal charges for allegedly sending a threatening text message to other students Tuesday afternoon. A letter to parents from Davison Community Schools says the student, who was not identified, sent a text message when classes ended around 2:35 p.m. to fellow students that says "school is going to be crazy."
