The Vermilion Sailors Girls basketball team dropped a close game 43-45 to the visiting Edison Lady Chargers Wednesday evening. Leading the scoring for the Sailors was Kaitlin Colahan with 17 points. Also scoring for Vermilion were Joscelyn Alvarado with 11 points, Camrin Lowder with 8 points, Claire Bartlome with 4 points, Jeighla Peak with 2 points, and Landry Naill with one point. Isabella Sanabria led the Chargers with 14 points.

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO