Women in Business enjoy some holiday-themed networking at the 10th annual "Jollification" luncheon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area business women taking time out today to just be jolly and enjoy each others' company. It was the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 10th annual "Jollification" luncheon. It's part of the "Women in Business" program to give these busy ladies an opportunity to network and share stories of their experiences. Today they got to shop, sign up for raffles, and even act a little goofy in the spirit of "Jollification".
Crafts galore and more at the St. Rita's Holiday Street Fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The sights and sounds of the holidays filled the lobby at Mercy Health St. Rita's as hundreds came out to do a little Christmas shopping. It was the annual auxiliary craft show. Hundreds of volunteers have been working year-round to make the crafts filling the tables. There were also homemade candy and baked goods along with raffle baskets. The proceeds from the sale go towards the million-dollar pledge the auxiliary made to the graduate medical education center. Organizers say it was wonderful to see everyone out supporting them as it was the first street fair since the pandemic.
Families are invited out to make some fun memories at the 2022 Downtown Lima Holiday Festival
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Downtown Lima Inc. will be hosting their holiday festival this Saturday and is inviting everyone to join in the fun. There are 15 participating businesses hosting events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout downtown Lima. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Meeting Place on Market at 10 a.m. where you can take your own photo with them. Children's activities will be at the Metro Center and a dance party with "Snowflake the Elf" at the 318 Restaurant. There will be plenty of activities at all the locations to make it a memorable holiday.
Lima Salvation Army leadership is ringing that bell for national challenge on December 9th
Captains from Lima's Salvation Army will be out collecting for the Red Kettle Campaign in early December. Captains Phillip and Charity Bender will be outside the Walmarts on both of Lima's east and west sides on December 9th as part of the national challenge. The challenge is being put on by the Salvation Army's national commander and commissioner, where the top officials of all chapters will be outside ringing the bell in hopes of gathering donations for their mission.
Chiles-Laman is hosting their annual Tree of Remembrance Service this Saturday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Finding joy at Christmas can be difficult for those who have recently lost a loved one. Chiles-Laman Funeral Home will host their 32nd annual Tree of Remembrance Service at their Shawnee Chapel location this upcoming Saturday at 3 p.m. The service is open to everyone and attracts hundreds each year as a way to honor lost loved ones. Families who lost someone in the past year will receive a free ornament engraved with their loved one's name. This funeral home says they are excited for the service to return in person after doing virtual for two years.
United Way of Hancock County continues cheer program for seniors in care facilities
Press Release from the United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH- Entering its third year, United Way of Hancock County’s Senior Cheer program is back, accepting your uplifting cards, notes, art or small gifts designed to brighten the day of seniors living in local care facilities. In the past...
Wapakoneta woman known for donating Thanksgiving meals wants to do same for Christmas
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta woman who gave out Thanksgiving dinners to families in need is preparing to help out more people this Christmas. Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving dinners for others out of her own pocket for ten years. This year she made sure five families had a good Thanksgiving meal, and after receiving more donations than usual, she has decided to do the same for Christmas dinners. This is the first time she has handed out Christmas meals, and she looks forward to being able to make a difference for more people.
The 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival is officially underway at the Allen County Museum
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's officially underway and the 50th edition of the Allen County Museum's Christmas Tree Festival has something for everyone. Not only are there 112 trees and wreaths on display, but there are shopping opportunities too. You can buy live winter green arrangements at Gifts from the Earth, gift items can be purchased at the Holiday Boutique, and starting Friday there will be the Little Children's Shoppe and baked goods for sale. All being fundraisers.
Applications are now being accepted for the first ever Legacy Arts Scholarship
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been raising money to support the arts since 2019 to cultivate a creative economy and they are now ready to award some of those dollars raised. Legacy Arts has announced they are now accepting applications for their first financial scholarships. They are intended to support individuals or groups that want to use creative arts and or entrepreneurship to serve the Greater Lima Community.
How giving back on Giving Tuesday can be the best gift this holiday season
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Did you conquer Black Friday? Did you shop local for Small Business Saturday? Or is Cyber Monday more your speed? No matter where you spend your hard-earned cash, local non-profit agencies want you to remember Giving Tuesday because as Jeff Fitzgerald tells us, giving can be the best reward of all.
Festival in Wapakoneta this weekend offers free holiday fun for children of all ages
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Starting this Friday, there will be a lot for kids to do in downtown Wapakoneta. On Friday, Wapakoneta begins their sixteenth annual Children's Hometown Holiday. There will be a parade, kids can meet Santa, reindeer to pet, outdoor ice skating, and more. For the first time this year, there will also be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, as well as the return of the popular snowball drop event. It's a good opportunity for parents to get some Christmas shopping done, and take their kids out for some holiday-themed fun. Organizers say the event always draws a large turnout.
Task Force Lima holds quarterly meeting to discuss JSMC
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Task Force Lima gathered today to provide an update on topics concerning the tank plant. The group has been around for many years, originally formed to prevent the closure of the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. Today, attendees appeared both in person and over a video conference call to discuss future production, hiring more veterans, and how state organizations are contributing or want to contribute to the continued success of the plant. Plans are also being made to meet with newly elected government officials, to get them familiar with the tank plant and its needs.
Lima Memorial Auxiliary kicks off their "Books are Fun" book fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting a few items off that holiday shopping list could go to benefit Lima Memorial Hospital. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary is hosting a "Books Are Fun" book fair this week. Shoppers will find everything from fun children's books to games, puzzles, and even housewares. A large percentage of the sales go back to Lima Memorial volunteers who pledge that money toward the hospital. Auxiliary volunteers say that money has funded everything from the new front lobby to incubators.
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
Allen County Regional Airport Unveils Recent Improvements in Open House
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Tuesday was a big day for the Allen County Regional Airport as airport officials presented finalized projects to community leaders. Since 2016, the airport has pursued numerous projects to sustain and enhance aviation operations. Recently, the airport completed a multi-million dollar major lighting project that replaced all runway and taxiway edge lights, runway end lights, and Runway 10 PAPI lights with new LED lights in addition to replacing the runway and taxiway guidance signs with new LED signs. With these renovations and many other completed projects, airport officials are looking ahead to the future.
Unity students and their parents get some fun educational activity advice thanks to "Parent Academy"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some Lima City School student parents were in the classroom today getting tips on continuing their child's education outside the classroom. Unity Elementary is offering a "Parent Academy" to offer advice on teaching lessons that parents and children can do together at home. Like using shaving cream to practice letters and writing, playdough to make shapes and practice counting, and magnetic letters on a cookie tray to learn to spell. The parent was given a stocking full of learning tools for each of their students to take home.
Armstrong Museum wants to get word out about time capsule and their out of this world holiday display
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Armstrong Air and Space Museum is all decked out for the Christmas season. Nightly, from now until January 2nd, the museum will have a Christmas light display every night. They have been decorating with these lights for over ten years, and their light exhibit continues to grow. This year, over 100,000 individual lights can be found outside the museum, with a variety of interesting designs.
Elida Local Schools awarded $200K grant for safety
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio will be distributing more than $50,000,000 to schools across 57 counties. Over 700 schools will receive grant funding under Mike DeWine's K through 12 Safety Program, which seeks to improve physical and cyber security on school campuses. Funds can be put towards improvements such as exterior lighting, camera systems, automatic locking doors, and more. Elida Superintendent Joel Mengerink says their district is grateful to have a grant to make these safety upgrades instead of general fund money.
As traffic increases due to holiday shopping, so do the odds for crashes warns Allen County Sheriff
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Roadways are expected to become more congested as we inch closer to Christmas time. This will be due to residents making the final rush to get their last bits of items crossed off their holiday lists this Christmas, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says that using extra caution should be your first concern when it comes to busy roadways. Accidents, both minor and major, are expected to increase as we wrap up the 2022 calendar year and being a defensive driver can not only help you stay safe, but also make other drivers safe as well.
December forecast is looking colder than recent years
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - November was bookended by mild weather with very cold weather during the middle of the month. Temperatures as a whole ended up slightly warmer than normal, and precipitation was much below normal. The dryness carried over from a very dry October, resulting in moderate drought conditions.
