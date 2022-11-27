ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State offensive tackle Jack Wilson joins Cougars' basketball program

PULLMAN – Jack Wilson wrapped up his football career Saturday, then returned to the court. Wilson spent two seasons as a backup offensive tackle on Washington State’s football team. Now, he’s joining the Cougars’ basketball program. WSU radio broadcaster Matt Chazanow reported Thursday over Twitter that...
What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes

SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
WATCH: University of Idaho holds vigil for the 4 students killed earlier this month

The University of Idaho held a vigil on Nov. 30 for the four students murdered earlier this month. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
This Is the Poorest City in Washington

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
Mixed messaging coming from authorities on Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - As the investigation into the death of four University of Idaho students continues, authorities have sent out mixed messages, that conflict with one another. Just yesterday, the Moscow Police Department had to walk back claims that were made by Latah Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson. In an interview...
'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
