FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State offensive tackle Jack Wilson joins Cougars' basketball program
PULLMAN – Jack Wilson wrapped up his football career Saturday, then returned to the court. Wilson spent two seasons as a backup offensive tackle on Washington State’s football team. Now, he’s joining the Cougars’ basketball program. WSU radio broadcaster Matt Chazanow reported Thursday over Twitter that...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State basketball notebook: Cougars bring hot offense into first Pac-12 test
PULLMAN – During a preseason interview, Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith expressed confidence in his new-look team’s passing and shooting abilities, predicting that the Cougars “might be able to chase (opponents) off the floor with our offense.”. That hadn’t been the program’s MO in...
nbcrightnow.com
Texas State reportedly hiring GJ Kinne to become next head coach, passing on Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris
PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is staying put. Morris had reportedly been one of the top candidates to land the head coaching job at Texas State. The Sun Belt Conference program made its decision Thursday, selecting Incarnate Word coach GJ Kinne – Morris’ successor at UIW.
nbcrightnow.com
What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes
SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State football notebook: Offensive coordinator Eric Morris reportedly one of two candidates for Texas State head-coaching job
PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is one of two candidates to fill Texas State’s vacant head coaching position, according to a report from Keff Ciardello of the Austin (Texas) Statesman. Ciardello tweeted Wednesday that Morris and Sam Houston State coach KC Keeler are up for...
nbcrightnow.com
Backup Washington State running back Jouvensly Bazil enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Running back Jouvensly Bazil, who spent four seasons serving on Washington State’s scout team, announced Monday via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Bazil, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, made nine appearances at WSU and recorded one carry. He did...
nbcrightnow.com
WATCH: University of Idaho holds vigil for the 4 students killed earlier this month
The University of Idaho held a vigil on Nov. 30 for the four students murdered earlier this month. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
nbcrightnow.com
This Is the Poorest City in Washington
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
nbcrightnow.com
Mixed messaging coming from authorities on Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - As the investigation into the death of four University of Idaho students continues, authorities have sent out mixed messages, that conflict with one another. Just yesterday, the Moscow Police Department had to walk back claims that were made by Latah Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson. In an interview...
nbcrightnow.com
'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
