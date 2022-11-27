Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange CrossTower Set To Acquire BEQUANT
CrossTower Inc, a cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to acquire BEQUANT, a digital asset trading platform, following months of scouting other cryptocurrency startups and making offers, including a recent update for Voyager Digital’s assets. On November 28,the transaction was made which gives CrossTower 600 new professional exchange clients. Clients from...
thecoinrise.com
IMF Calls For Greater Crypto Regulation in Africa
The collapse of the FTX Derivatives Exchange has contributed to a joint call for crypto regulation amongst regulators worldwide. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made a call for greater consumer protection laws in Africa. Markedly, this international regulator recognizes Africa as a region where the crypto market is thriving and has continued to grow at a fast pace.
thecoinrise.com
Huobi Taps Tron And DMC Labs To Issue DMC Token
The Commonwealth of Dominica’s government has given cryptocurrency exchange Huobi permission to launch the first national coin, DMC (Dominica Coin) and Dominica DID. Huobi enlisted the help of Tron Network and DMC Labs for the initiative. It was announced in an official press release that the Dominica DID and...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Enters Japan With the Acquisition of Sakura Exchange
The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance whose operations met with traction in Japan has finally gained entrance into the Asian country with the acquisition of local regulated digital asset service provider Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). Seeing that the local exchange is regulated and licensed by the Financial Services Agency (FSA), Binance will now operate as a Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) regulated entity.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
thecoinrise.com
Swiss Crypto Bank SEBA Opens Hong Kong Office
Swiss-based digital asset bank SEBA opens shop in Hong Kong which is attempting to regain the status of a crypto hub. Notably, this is a further expansion of its presence into the Asia-Pacific region for SEBA bank as it opens a local office which will be identified as SEBA Hong Kong. Managing director Ludovic Shum has been appointed to lead the SEBA Hong Kong executive team.
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase Announces Leadership Change For its APAC Team
American cryptocurrency platform, Coinbase has announced a major reshuffling in the leadership positions in its Asia Pacific team. According to the announcement on its official blog post, John O’Loghlen has now been appointed as the regional managing director of APAC. As regional managing director, John will be responsible for...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase Hires New Executives For Expansion In Europe
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has hired new executives to lead its opportunities to expand in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The hires are part of the company’s global expansion strategy, entitled “Go Broad and Go Deep,” which was revealed in the third quarter. In an effort to expand its presence in Europe, Coinbase reportedly applied for licenses with multiple countries in July.
thecoinrise.com
FTX’s LedgerX to Release $175M for Bankruptcy Proceedings
Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX which is currently undergoing a bankruptcy process wants to explore one of its few solvent associates for funds. FTX’s LedgerX plans to release up to $175 million to be used in the bankruptcy proceedings. Ultimately, the money will be used to offset some debts to creditors as FTX currently owes its top 50 investors up to $3 billion with almost a million creditors.
thecoinrise.com
OpenSea Officially Launches On BNB Chain
Opensea is incorporating BNB Chain into its Web3 marketplace protocol, Seaport, which will enable multiple, real-time creator payouts, improved collection management, and the avoidance of high gas (the cryptocurrency industry’s term for transaction fees) by creators, all while reducing the cost of setup for new users. The lack of...
Can you buy crypto with a credit card? Yes, but it might cost you in fees and interest
You can buy cryptocurrency with certain credit cards, but you'll face high fees and interest charges, and your creditor may even process the transaction as a loan.
thecoinrise.com
BlackRock Had Invested Over $24M In FTX
According to Reuters, BlackRock’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink stated on Wednesday that the asset management giant had invested $24 million in FTX before the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Fink, speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference, reportedly said that it appeared as there were misdeeds within...
thecoinrise.com
The Bahamas AG Defends Country’s Policies Post FTX Collapse
According to Ryan Pinder, the country’s attorney general, the Bahamas “is a nation of laws,” justifying the country’s actions after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange went bankrupt. Senator and Minister of Legal Affairs Ryan Pinder used a 23-minute pre-recorded speech to explain what happened with FTX, how...
thecoinrise.com
Uniswap Labs Unveiled A New NFT Marketplace Aggregator
Uniswap, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, said on Wednesday that it now supports trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Customers of Uniswap can utilize the NFT aggregator to buy and sell digital collectibles on other platforms, such as OpenSea, X2Y2, LooksRare, Sudoswap, Larva Labs, Foundation, and NFT20. The platform boasts that its new open-sourced Universal Router agreement can save customers 15% on gas costs when compared to competing NFT aggregators.
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 1 December 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 1 December 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
Kraken Lays Off 30% Of Its Employees: Report
Kraken, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is cutting off around 30 percent of its workforce, or 1,100 workers, “in order to adapt to current market conditions,” according to co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell on Wednesday. Kraken has stated that it will provide 16 weeks...
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi Sues SBF, Demands $575M Worth Of Robinhood Stocks
According to the Financial Times, which cited loan documents it had seen, the cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which had just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, on the same day sued the Emergent Fidelity Technologies holding company of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares held by the company and promised to BlockFi as collateral.
thecoinrise.com
Maersk and IBM to Shut Down TradeLens in Q1 2023
Integrated logistics company Maersk and United States technology firm IBM plan to close down their jointly-developed blockchain-based supply chain platform TradeLens in the first quarter of 2023. Both firms presented a lack of “global industry collaboration” as the main factor behind the winding down of TradeLens. According to...
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador Has Established A National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC)
The government of El Salvador has started focusing on its crypto endeavors, establishing a National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) to manage all cryptocurrency-related initiatives in the country. The new organization will be able to work with counterparts in other nations on BTC-related issues. El Salvador’s government still seems eager to put...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto-Focused Firm Prime Trust Fires CEO Tom Pageler
Tom Pageler, former CEO of the cryptocurrency and fintech company Prime Trust, was fired as per a report. According to the information available on Pageler’s LinkedIn profile, the Nevada-based crypto services company had been under Pageler’s leadership since January 2021. It wasn’t clear right away why Pageler was...
Comments / 0