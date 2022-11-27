Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
NECN
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, Dec. 1 – Street Design Improvements in Lynn – Birth Center Closes – Community News & Links
Weather – National Weather Service – Strong west winds will continue today, peaking between 10am and 6pm. High Temps today only in the 40s. After a break on Friday, similarly strong winds then return on Saturday. Find your forecast here: http://weather.gov/boston. Happy first day of meteorological Winter, southern...
West Newbury, MA, School Secured After Car Found Parked in Woods
The Dr. John C. Page School was placed in "secure mode" after a vehicle described by police as suspicious was spotted parked in the nearby woods. West Newbury Police and fire crews approached the vehicle around 10:30 a.m., while the school was secured. No one was allowed to enter or leave the school building.
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
macaronikid.com
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
nbcboston.com
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
Dover, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade 2022: Pictures and Video
The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor
EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
Family Displaced, Dog Injured by Newbury, MA House Fire
A family was displaced by a fire Friday morning at a house in Newbury. The fire in the single family home on Low Street was reported around 11:20 a.m. and went to two alarms, according to Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin to bring in more help. Firefighters brought the fire...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
