Pullman, WA

Oregon men's basketball opens Pac-12 play with home win

EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante tied a career high with 22 points, and sophomore Brennan Rigsby made his Oregon debut Thursday as the Ducks opened conference play with a 74-60 win over Washington State. The win improves Oregon’s record to 4-4. Their first Pac-12 road game is...
EUGENE, OR

