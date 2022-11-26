ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WVU commits go three-of-four in state playoff games

We're getting deep into the postseason now for high school recruits, and four West Virginia commits were still alive in their state playoffs this past weekend. Of those four, three helped pushed their team to the next (and, in at least one instance, final) round, while the fourth did everything in his power to try to stave off elimination.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Kentucky football fires Rich Scangarello after one season as offensive coordinator, per report

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello has been fired after one season with the Wildcats, according to a LEX18 report. Kentucky quarterback and projected first-round 2023 pick Will Levis struggled this season with a new pro-style scheme as Kentucky finished last in the SEC in total offense. The Wildcats lost five of their last eight games to end the season at 7-5 overall.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

John Calipari hoping to see more grit out of Jacob Toppin

LEXINGTON - Jacob Toppin is a key piece to what Kentucky and John Calipari hopes is the program's ninth national championship winning puzzle. The starting forward is averaging 12.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and is shooting 41.5 percent from the field through seven games this season but at times, has struggled in the paint, matching up with physical defenders.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Former AD Shane Lyons blasts President Gee and WVU, says whether or not he would keep Neal Brown

In a wide-ranging interview with Hoppy Kercheval on Talkline this morning, former West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons held nothing back about his departure from the University. He discussed what led to him being fired, how he was caught so off-guard by the decision and, if he were still Athletic Director, what his decision would be on WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown after this season.
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy