WFAA
Man seen at rapper TakeOff's shooting charged with possessing a weapon
HOUSTON — One month after the killing of rapper TakeOff, a man connected to the case appeared in court. Prosecutors said Cameron Joshua, also known as Lil' Cam, was there when TakeOff was killed but he has not been charged with shooting the rapper. He was in court for two counts of felon with weapon charges.
Coast Guard suspends search for Denton man who rented boat near Galveston and didn't return
GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a North Texas man who rented a boat near Galveston on Sunday and never returned, the agency said Tuesday. In a news release, the Coast Guard said crews first responded around 7 p.m. on Sunday to a call from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina in regards to a missing customer.
