hawkeyesports.com
Notes: Top 10 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Dual Set for Sunday
Watch Live on BTN Completes Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will host No. 7 Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series dual on Sunday at 1:33 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The meet is sold out. FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. •...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 10 Hawkeyes Fall Short to No. 12 NC State in ACC/B1G Challenge
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The tenth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team fell to No. 12 NC State, 94-81, on Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in its final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. All-American Caitlin Clark took over, setting a new season-high with 45 points. The junior set a new Carver-Hawkeye Arena...
hawkeyesports.com
Campbell Named Butkus Award Player of the Month
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Butkus Award Player of the Month for November. The announced was made Thursday by the Butkus Foundation. Campbell and the Hawkeyes posted a 3-1 record in November with wins at Purdue and Minnesota and...
hawkeyesports.com
LaPorta Named B1G Tight End of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior tight end Sam LaPorta has been named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year to highlight Iowa’s offensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the offensive awards Wednesday. LaPorta earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from...
hawkeyesports.com
Clark, Czinano on Preseason Wade Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the Preseason Wade Watch List on Wednesday. This is the 10th preseason honor for Clark and the fifth for Czinano. Iowa and Stanford are the only teams with two representatives on the list.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No 12/11 NC State at No. 10/10 Iowa
• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Swat Yellow Jackets, 81-65
IOWA CITY, Iowa– The University of Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Georgia Tech, 81-65, on Tuesday night on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa moved to 6-1 on the season. Junior Kris Murray finished with a career-high 31 points and 20 rebounds to go along with four assists...
hawkeyesports.com
Swim & Dive Notes: Iowa Hosts Hawkeye Invitational
University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving hosts the Hawkeye Invitational Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3. Preliminary events start at 10 a.m. and finals begin at 5 p.m. (CT) at the CRWC Natatorium. FOLLOW LIVE. • Live results for the meet will be available on hawkeyesports.com (via the schedule page) and...
hawkeyesports.com
UI Department of Athletics Builds Momentum on Facility Upgrade Projects
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Department of Athletics continues to advance a set of projects that will provide Hawkeye student-athletes and their fans with services and facilities that rank among the best in the country. Women’s gymnastics, field hockey, men’s and women’s wrestling, baseball and men’s...
hawkeyesports.com
Campbell Named B1G Defensive Player of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
