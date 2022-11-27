Read full article on original website
JDM
5d ago
Face/neck tattoos tend to be red flags. We can argue the mental health issue, but personal responsibility seems to be a lost art. One man’s opinion.
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Nearly 8-years in prison for Chicago man who robbed undercover cop
A judge sentenced 24-year-old Cortez Price to 93 months in federal prison.
Man wounded outside South Side courthouse after being targeted in shooting
Gunfire erupted Wednesday outside a South Side courthouse and police station, wounding a man in the parking lot. Three men inside a car started shooting the victim with rifles allegedly.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Lyons arrests two carjacking suspects who were out on bond for other felony crimes
Lyons arrests two carjacking suspects who were out on bond for other felony crimes. The Village of Lyons Police Department announced today they have arrested two suspects involved in an attempted carjacking at the 7700 block of 45th Place at around 2 PM on Tuesday November 29, 2022. A handgun...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
fox32chicago.com
3 teens charged with multiple armed robberies on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Three teens, ages 16, 17, and 18, were charged with multiple armed carjackings on the Southwest Side that took place in late August. Police say the teenage boys were arrested Tuesday with the help of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. The 17-year-old is facing charges for 12 carjackings,...
Suburban Man Charged in Theft of Over $800,000 in Retail Goods Found Inside Storage Units
A 31-year-old Justice man is facing 12 felony charges in connection to the theft of retail goods with a value totaling over $800,000, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday. Mahdi Alhaw faces eight counts of non-probationable Class 1 felony theft and four counts of probationable Class 1 felony theft....
WGNtv.com
Man charged after allegedly pushing 28-year-old off CTA platform
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pushing another man off a CTA platform. At around 9 p.m., police responded to the Division Blue Line, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said a 28-year-old man was pushed off a train platform, causing...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has been charged with 11 armed carjackings. The teen was taken into custody Tuesday by CPD. In addition to the carjackings, the teen is accused of three armed robberies and one attempted armed carjacking. All of the incidents besides one happened in the morning of...
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
cwbchicago.com
3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues
Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
Bodycam video released in police shooting of grandson accused of stabbing grandfather to death
The bodycam video shows the altercation inside the home that ended in the deaths of a 70-year-old man and his 21-year-old grandson.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men robbing and carjacking a woman on Chicago’s North Side; crew suspected in a series of similar crimes
Chicago — An armed carjacking on Chicago’s North Side was caught on video this week. Police believe the crew you’ll see in the footage is responsible for about a dozen robberies in West Ridge and other neighborhoods, a law enforcement source said. The video was recorded around...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman charged after CPD says she took bag of money from armored truck
A Blue Island woman was charged with theft after Chicago police said she took a bag of money from an armored truck in the Edgewater neighborhood Monday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge filed after man allegedly drops a pistol inside Boystown bar — THREE times
Chicago — A man on bail for a felony gun case brought a firearm into a Boystown bar over the weekend and got caught because witnesses saw him drop the gun on the floor over and over again, prosecutors said Monday. When police confronted him, the weapon allegedly fell to the ground again.
fox32chicago.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
Comments / 29