ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 29

JDM
5d ago

Face/neck tattoos tend to be red flags. We can argue the mental health issue, but personal responsibility seems to be a lost art. One man’s opinion.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens charged with multiple armed robberies on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Three teens, ages 16, 17, and 18, were charged with multiple armed carjackings on the Southwest Side that took place in late August. Police say the teenage boys were arrested Tuesday with the help of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. The 17-year-old is facing charges for 12 carjackings,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man charged after allegedly pushing 28-year-old off CTA platform

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pushing another man off a CTA platform. At around 9 p.m., police responded to the Division Blue Line, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said a 28-year-old man was pushed off a train platform, causing...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has been charged with 11 armed carjackings. The teen was taken into custody Tuesday by CPD. In addition to the carjackings, the teen is accused of three armed robberies and one attempted armed carjacking. All of the incidents besides one happened in the morning of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues

Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy