Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Talented WR Mikey Matthews commits to Utah, breaks down his decision
Mission Viejo (Calif.) wide out Mikey Matthews announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Utah. Utah had been leading for Matthews ever since he officially visited back in October and he decided to go public with his commitment earlier today. “I actually committed to Utah on my...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?
Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
Turnovers, missed free throws buries Buffaloes in home loss to Sun Devils
With chants of "We want Deion!" raining down from the student-section at the CU Events Center on Thursday night, the Buffaloes built a 15 point lead against Arizona State in the first of two "early" conference games. But 20 turnovers and missed free-throws by Colorado helped the Sun Devils mount a late comeback.
BM5: Can the Utes get it done? | Hartline sticking around | Will Buckeyes hit portal hard in 2023?
There is much to discuss about Ohio State football as Jonah Booker drops by for his usual Friday visit. JBook and Dave Biddle look ahead to tonight's Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. If the Utes pull the mild upset (the Trojans are favored by 2.5 points), the Buckeyes will be in position to make the College Football Playoff. Also on the docket:
Pac-12 Championship: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 3 USC
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for the Pac-12 Championship between No. 11 Utah and No. 3 USC.
Owen McCown and Maurice Bell announce intention to enter portal
After showing promise in four games at Colorado during the 2022 season, quarterback Owen McCown has decided he will enter the transfer portal, which will open up to FBS prospects this coming Monday. Receiver Maurice Bell also plans to enter the portal...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0