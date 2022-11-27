ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?

Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

BM5: Can the Utes get it done? | Hartline sticking around | Will Buckeyes hit portal hard in 2023?

There is much to discuss about Ohio State football as Jonah Booker drops by for his usual Friday visit. JBook and Dave Biddle look ahead to tonight's Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. If the Utes pull the mild upset (the Trojans are favored by 2.5 points), the Buckeyes will be in position to make the College Football Playoff. Also on the docket:
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy