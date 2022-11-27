Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New MexicoHeather WillardDenver, CO
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental health, dial down stigmaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver house that resembles the Flintstones' may get reprieve from wrecking ballDavid HeitzDenver, CO
247Sports
How to watch No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship
The No. 4 Trojans are on the verge of history with a potential College Football Playoff berth after just four wins in 2021. But USC will need to go through No. 11 Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship to get there. USC vs. Utah is the rematch most Trojan fans...
BM5: Can the Utes get it done? | Hartline sticking around | Will Buckeyes hit portal hard in 2023?
There is much to discuss about Ohio State football as Jonah Booker drops by for his usual Friday visit. JBook and Dave Biddle look ahead to tonight's Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. If the Utes pull the mild upset (the Trojans are favored by 2.5 points), the Buckeyes will be in position to make the College Football Playoff. Also on the docket:
Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’
The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
The richest person in Park City, Utah
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Daily Record
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
2 injured in Sunday morning shooting, Denver Police investigate
Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning. Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police. Police first reported the shooting...
South Jordan Police investigating after body found in burning car
A person was found dead inside a car that was on fire in South Jordan Thursday evening, according to police.
94kix.com
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Fort Morgan Times
Brown Palace forced to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and temporarily close hotel after fire
Thanksgiving is canceled at the Brown Palace this year. The historic Denver hotel was forced to close its kitchen and restaurants on Nov. 17 after a fire in a 130-year-old chimney in the basement damaged the property’s boilers. That means it had to cancel about 400 Thanksgiving reservations at...
One dead in Draper vehicle crash overnight
One man is dead after a vehicle crash in Draper late Friday night. Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a serious injury vehicle crash on northbound I-15, near 14100 South.
247Sports
