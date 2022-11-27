Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Arlington Police looking for 'person of interest' in shooting
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
KGMI
Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
KOMO News
One person killed in multiple vehicle collision near Arlington
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision on SR 530 between 139th Ave and 29rth St. Northeast, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to WSP, the drivers of two cars hit each other head-on. Two other cars were also hit in the collision. Two people were...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
Snohomish County ‘HiVE’ patrols net 142 speeders, dozens of aggressive drivers
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has released the results of the first of four high-visibility enforcement patrols in Snohomish County, known as HiVE patrols. The goal of the patrols is to reduce crashes that lead to serious injuries and fatalities, as well as stop crime. Similar patrols are happening across Washington.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
kpug1170.com
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
KING-5
Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case
Jennifer Brinkman was found killed in her bedroom in March 1998. Police say the man accused met her on a phone chat line.
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
teslarati.com
Police: “no information” on whether man arrested near Tesla store tied to Antifa
On Friday afternoon, the Lynnwood Police arrested a suspect near a Tesla store, which led to reports circulating around Twitter that this was possibly Antifa-related. Earlier Friday, there were reports of an Antifa call to arms to burn down Tesla. Lynnwood Police told Teslarati in a statement that the suspect...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Hwy 99 business, starting fire
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lynnwood business Friday night and started a fire using propane tanks was arrested after a four-hour standoff, Lynnwood police reported. Police were initially dispatched to a call in the 17700 block of Highway 99 at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a man threatening a...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man allegedly steals nearly $1 million from elderly woman in his care
A Blaine man was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a woman in her late 80s in his care. He was released on bail the day he was arrested, November 16. The 37-year-old Blaine man allegedly stole $900,000 from the woman in his care who was considered a vulnerable adult, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Whatcom County Superior Court. The woman’s bank contacted Adult Protective Services (APS) in 2019 about suspicious bank transfers, and APS notified the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
whatcom-news.com
Border Patrol agent credited with resuscitating man at Squalicum Harbor
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Blaine Sector US Border Patrol agent is being credited with providing lifesaving medical aid over the weekend. According to a US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) press release, at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 26th, an agent assigned to the Bellingham Station was patrolling near the Squalicum Harbor marina when he was flagged down by a civilian.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Multi-family apartment complex proposed in north Bellingham
Community members have expressed concerns about how the project could impact traffic in the area.
