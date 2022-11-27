A Blaine man was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a woman in her late 80s in his care. He was released on bail the day he was arrested, November 16. The 37-year-old Blaine man allegedly stole $900,000 from the woman in his care who was considered a vulnerable adult, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Whatcom County Superior Court. The woman’s bank contacted Adult Protective Services (APS) in 2019 about suspicious bank transfers, and APS notified the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

BLAINE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO