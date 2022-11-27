ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WA

q13fox.com

Arlington Police looking for 'person of interest' in shooting

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON, WA
KGMI

Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
BURLINGTON, WA
KGMI

Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
FERNDALE, WA
KOMO News

One person killed in multiple vehicle collision near Arlington

One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision on SR 530 between 139th Ave and 29rth St. Northeast, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to WSP, the drivers of two cars hit each other head-on. Two other cars were also hit in the collision. Two people were...
ARLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused

PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine man allegedly steals nearly $1 million from elderly woman in his care

A Blaine man was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a woman in her late 80s in his care. He was released on bail the day he was arrested, November 16. The 37-year-old Blaine man allegedly stole $900,000 from the woman in his care who was considered a vulnerable adult, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Whatcom County Superior Court. The woman’s bank contacted Adult Protective Services (APS) in 2019 about suspicious bank transfers, and APS notified the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
BLAINE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Border Patrol agent credited with resuscitating man at Squalicum Harbor

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Blaine Sector US Border Patrol agent is being credited with providing lifesaving medical aid over the weekend. According to a US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) press release, at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 26th, an agent assigned to the Bellingham Station was patrolling near the Squalicum Harbor marina when he was flagged down by a civilian.
BLAINE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

