ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Craig’s double-double helps Mercer holds off Fairfield 60-58

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — David Craig had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Mercer’s 60-58 win against Fairfield on Saturday night.

Shawn Walker scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, for the Bears (4-3). Luis Hurtado scored nine.

Supreme Cook led the Stags (1-5) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Leach scored eight. Caleb Fields had seven points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

7 kids hurt when school bus crashes into house in NY suburb

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Seven children were injured Thursday when a school bus veered off the road in suburban New York, hit two parked cars and crashed into a house, police said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, the Ramapo police department said in a statement. A bus carrying 21 children to school veered off the road, scraped against a telephone pole, hit a tree and then hit two unoccupied vehicles, police said. The bus then continued down a grassy hill, striking several trees and ultimately crashing into the house, they said. The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Prosecution resumes closing argument at Trump Org. trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors resumed their closing argument Friday in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, promising to share previously unrevealed details about Donald Trump’s knowledge of a tax dodge scheme hatched by one of his top executives. “Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top executives,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors on Thursday during the first half of his closing argument, adding: “We will come back to that later.” Steinglass spoke for about an hour on Thursday and has told the judge he expects to need a total of at least four hours to summarize the case against the former president’s company. The Trump Organization, the entity through which Trump manages his real estate holdings and other ventures, is accused of helping executives avoid paying income taxes on company-paid perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy