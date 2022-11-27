ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M men's basketball team adds boost to nonconference schedule

After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up its 74-62 National Invitation Tournament win over Alcorn State last season, head coach Buzz Williams memorably presented his researched case on why his program was snubbed from the NCAA tournament. In a data packet he had distributed to the media,...
Texas A&M's Lisa Bricker, Alexis Robinson named SEC riders of month

Texas A&M’s Lisa Bricker and Alexis Robinson were named Southeastern Conference riders of the month Thursday. Bricker earned the award in reining, going 2-0 in November and earned one most outstanding performer (MOP) award. Robinson won in horsemanship, going 1-0-1 with one MOP in November.
Texas A&M women's basketball team will have defense tested by unbeaten Kansas

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has trouble guarding the ball, which is a concern heading into Wednesday night’s game at Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-0) average 74.6 points per game and are shooting 45.2% from the field with five players averaging at least nine points per game. They have been consistent, too, scoring at least 72 points in every game but no more than 79.
Texas A&M's Tunmise Adeleye, Blake Smith, Brian George to enter transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, tight end Blake Smith and cornerback Brian George announced their intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday. Adeleye saw little action in his two years at A&M. The former five-star recruit from Katy Tompkins redshirted his freshman season in 2021. This season, Adeleye started the first two games, but only appeared in one more due to injury. He had six tackles and three quarterback hurries.
Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
Cessna: Aggies await Jimbo Fisher's call on play-calling

Texas A&M’s victory over LSU ended talk of buying out Jimbo Fisher, which was a reach since it would cost approximately $86 million. Add in the buyouts for his assistants along with hiring a new coach and staff, and the final cost would be at least $150 million. That...
Three Aggies named to Texas A&M’s journalism hall of honor

Texas A&M’s Former Journalism Students Association named three inductees to its 2023 Hall of Honor class on Wednesday. The inductees are John P. Lopez, Class of 1984; Loren Steffy, Class of 1986; and the late Kathryn Greenwade, Class of 1988. These awardees will be honored at an on-campus reception on Friday, March 3, 2023.

