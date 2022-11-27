ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Senate Democrats rule nine committees, Republicans get just five as the Democrat majority takes shape

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCfxu_0jOkklFZ00

Although incoming Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens is a nominal Republican, the Senate committees are dominated by Democrat Party chairs.

In addition to two Democrats co-chairing the Senate Finance Committee, along with one Republican, seven committees will be chaired by Democrats and four committees will be chaired by Republicans. In one of the committees — Natural Resources — it’s a co-chair award to two Republicans, and all that Sen.-elect James Kaufman was able to get was a vice chair of a committee.

The Alaska Democratic Party was thrilled. On social media, they wrote: “We did it! After making gains, Democrats have flipped the Senate from full Republican control to a moderate bipartisan Coalition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNYY3_0jOkklFZ00
Alaska Democratic Party reaction to new organization in Alaska Senate. Alaska Republican Party has made no comment.

The prize committee chair assignments are, as of publication:

Finance: Sen. Bert Stedman-R, and Sen. Lyman Hoffman-D and Sen. Donny Olson-D.

Rules: Sen Bill Wielechowski-D

Legislative Council: Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson-D

Health and Social Services: Sen. David Wilson-R, vice chair Sen.-elect James Kaufman

Judiciary: Sen.-elect Matt Claman-D

Resources: Sens. Click Bishop-R and Sen.-elect Cathy Giessel-R

State Affairs: Sen. Scott Kawasaki-D

Community and Regional Affairs: Sen.-elect Forrest Dunbar-D

Labor and Commerce: Sen.-elect Jesse Bjorkman-R

Transportation: Sen. Bill Wielechowski-D

Education: Sen.-elect Loki Tobin, D

Sen. Bishop will also serve as majority whip.

The Senate majority has 9 Democrats and 8 Republicans, with the eight Republicans turning their back on three Republicans — Sens. Shelley Hughes, Mike Shower, and Robb Myers — and renouncing an 11-member majority in order to form up a majority made up of mostly Democrats.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy