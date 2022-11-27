Read full article on original website
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
nwi.life
La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride
On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
nwi.life
Hannah’s Hope & St. Teresa of Avila donate accessible sleds to Crown Point’s Bulldog Park Ice Rink
This winter, Crown Point’s Bulldog Park Ice Rink is more accessible than ever before thanks to a generous donation from Hannah’s Hope and St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center in Valparaiso. Together, the organizations gifted two special adaptive sleds which will allow those with movement impairments to enjoy the ice with their family, friends, and community.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Have a HAPA holiday at Morton
“Lion King Jr.” was a huge musical put together with the efforts of people of all ages. Director Sondra Davis made the show complete by teaching everyone the Swahili language that was sung throughout the entire performance. It is important for students to understand different cultures, and Davis did exceptionally well when putting time into teaching the language - she created a special moment for the team to learn something new and created a memory they could never forget.
nwi.life
Jasper Newton Foundation and United Way team up to expand Level Up services
The Jasper Newton Foundation, Inc. and the Second Chance Fund has committed $375,000 over the next three years to expand United Way Northwest Indiana’s Level Up and community navigator services to Jasper and Newton counties. The commitment will place dedicated program personnel in the counties to provide a one-stop...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host LaPorte Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in LaPorte County in partnership with Beacon Health throughout year’s end. The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Coolspring Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library, 6925 W 500 N in Michigan City; from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the LaPorte County Main Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Dunebrook, 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City; from 12-2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech-Michigan City, 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chilly season at East Chicago Central
In honor of American Education Week, East Chicago Central High School did a “Hats Off to College and Career Awareness” day. Students and staff were able to wear college gear and jeans. Students had the opportunity to write an essay to shadow the principal, dean, attendance officer, or...
nwi.life
KV REMC Junior Board Meet Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday
The ten student members of the Kankakee Valley REMC Junior Board of Directors recently welcomed Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday to a junior board session focused on governance. Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday shared with the students stories about their road to public service. They explained what makes their job exciting and challenging while giving real-life examples of how a bill becomes law. In addition, they answered the students’ questions, like what their favorite ice cream is.
abc57.com
State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Alexandria Molaro, FNP. Molaro joined the family medicine practice of Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D., at Northwest Medical Group’s new medical office located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that this is...
nwi.life
Building the Future – Michael R. Bottos
We’ve probably all been there. We’ve been dismissed or discounted in our early years in business due to our lack of experience, and we’ve all felt the resultant self-doubt and the drain on our levels of confidence. That is a dynamic that Michael R. Bottos, CPM®, would...
nwi.life
Thomas Edison Junior/Senior High School celebrates replenishing of gym floor
Spirits were high as applause carried through the Thomas Edison Junior/Senior High School gymnasium on Tuesday, November 29. Members of the school board and athletic department gathered together between the Lake Station and Gary West Side junior varsity and varsity basketball games to celebrate the completion of a major project years in the making.
nwi.life
IUN alumna helps local high schoolers achieve their dreams
Catisha Toney didn’t always feel prepared to succeed. Growing up in Gary, she and her high school peers thought the staff didn’t care about them. However, as Toney conquered the odds and blazed her way through higher education, she soon learned the real story behind her perception of education.
wglc.net
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman
GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monica M. Eason, 42, is second person fatally struck on 3-block stretch of Pulaski in 4 months
On August 2 of this year, Lawrence Ware, 52, was killed while crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue in West Garfield Park when a hit-and-run driver struck him, and another motorist ran him over. Tragically, Monica M. Eason, 42, was killed in a similar manner...
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year
Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Convicted Child Molester Arrested For Second Time
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child under 14, having been convicted of child molestation in a different case four years ago. Andrew Steven Finch, 37, of 3793 N. Ind. 15, #1, Warsaw, is charged with three charges of child molesting, Level 1 felonies; and child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
I took a 52-hour train ride from Chicago to California. Here are 10 things I wish I had packed.
I rode Amtrak's California Zephyr line in a roomette. From earplugs and snacks to wine and playing cards, here are the things I regret not packing.
nwi.life
College Football Returns to the South Shore
The Truman State University Bulldogs and Tiffin University Dragons have been selected to participate in the third annual NCAA Division II America’s Crossroads Bowl (ACB) on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Hobart, Indiana, representing the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), respectively. Tiffin University (6-4,...
