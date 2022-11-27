Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in LaPorte County in partnership with Beacon Health throughout year’s end. The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Coolspring Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library, 6925 W 500 N in Michigan City; from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the LaPorte County Main Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Dunebrook, 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City; from 12-2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech-Michigan City, 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO