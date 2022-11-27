ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

nwi.life

La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride

On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

Hannah’s Hope & St. Teresa of Avila donate accessible sleds to Crown Point’s Bulldog Park Ice Rink

This winter, Crown Point’s Bulldog Park Ice Rink is more accessible than ever before thanks to a generous donation from Hannah’s Hope and St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center in Valparaiso. Together, the organizations gifted two special adaptive sleds which will allow those with movement impairments to enjoy the ice with their family, friends, and community.
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Have a HAPA holiday at Morton

“Lion King Jr.” was a huge musical put together with the efforts of people of all ages. Director Sondra Davis made the show complete by teaching everyone the Swahili language that was sung throughout the entire performance. It is important for students to understand different cultures, and Davis did exceptionally well when putting time into teaching the language - she created a special moment for the team to learn something new and created a memory they could never forget.
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Michigan City to host LaPorte Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in LaPorte County in partnership with Beacon Health throughout year’s end. The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Coolspring Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library, 6925 W 500 N in Michigan City; from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the LaPorte County Main Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Dunebrook, 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City; from 12-2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech-Michigan City, 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Chilly season at East Chicago Central

In honor of American Education Week, East Chicago Central High School did a “Hats Off to College and Career Awareness” day. Students and staff were able to wear college gear and jeans. Students had the opportunity to write an essay to shadow the principal, dean, attendance officer, or...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

KV REMC Junior Board Meet Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday

The ten student members of the Kankakee Valley REMC Junior Board of Directors recently welcomed Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday to a junior board session focused on governance. Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday shared with the students stories about their road to public service. They explained what makes their job exciting and challenging while giving real-life examples of how a bill becomes law. In addition, they answered the students’ questions, like what their favorite ice cream is.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
ROSELAND, IN
nwi.life

Building the Future – Michael R. Bottos

We’ve probably all been there. We’ve been dismissed or discounted in our early years in business due to our lack of experience, and we’ve all felt the resultant self-doubt and the drain on our levels of confidence. That is a dynamic that Michael R. Bottos, CPM®, would...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Thomas Edison Junior/Senior High School celebrates replenishing of gym floor

Spirits were high as applause carried through the Thomas Edison Junior/Senior High School gymnasium on Tuesday, November 29. Members of the school board and athletic department gathered together between the Lake Station and Gary West Side junior varsity and varsity basketball games to celebrate the completion of a major project years in the making.
LAKE STATION, IN
nwi.life

IUN alumna helps local high schoolers achieve their dreams

Catisha Toney didn’t always feel prepared to succeed. Growing up in Gary, she and her high school peers thought the staff didn’t care about them. However, as Toney conquered the odds and blazed her way through higher education, she soon learned the real story behind her perception of education.
GARY, IN
wglc.net

Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
HAMMOND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Convicted Child Molester Arrested For Second Time

A Warsaw man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child under 14, having been convicted of child molestation in a different case four years ago. Andrew Steven Finch, 37, of 3793 N. Ind. 15, #1, Warsaw, is charged with three charges of child molesting, Level 1 felonies; and child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
WARSAW, IN
nwi.life

College Football Returns to the South Shore

The Truman State University Bulldogs and Tiffin University Dragons have been selected to participate in the third annual NCAA Division II America’s Crossroads Bowl (ACB) on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Hobart, Indiana, representing the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), respectively. Tiffin University (6-4,...
HOBART, IN

