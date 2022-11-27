ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials

Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Murray St. 70, Illinois St. 67, OT

ILLINOIS ST. (2-6) Lewis 5-12 2-2 13, McChesney 5-7 0-0 11, Burford 2-8 1-1 6, Knight 8-13 2-2 20, Poindexter 5-11 0-0 13, Kasubke 2-4 0-1 4, Petrakis 0-3 0-0 0, Sandage 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 5-6 67.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy