Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials
Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
Murray St. 70, Illinois St. 67, OT
ILLINOIS ST. (2-6) Lewis 5-12 2-2 13, McChesney 5-7 0-0 11, Burford 2-8 1-1 6, Knight 8-13 2-2 20, Poindexter 5-11 0-0 13, Kasubke 2-4 0-1 4, Petrakis 0-3 0-0 0, Sandage 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 5-6 67.
How Luke Patton holds things together in the middle for Roland-Story boys basketball
Looking at the stat sheet following Roland-Story's 53-36 season-opening victory over Gilbert on Thursday, Norse center Luke Patton stands out. Patton posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked three shots to help the Norsemen easily overcome the injuries to their three primary ball-handlers to defeat the Tigers. But it...
TSSAA football BlueCross Bowl 2022: Alcoa vs East Nashville score updates
Alcoa and East Nashville will play each other in the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Class 3A state championship game for the second consecutive season at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium Friday (11 a.m. ET kickoff). The Tornados have won seven consecutive 3A state titles while the Eagles will be trying for their first state championship. Alcoa defeated...
Sydney Lynch follows a legend for Gilbert basketball. How the senior finds her own way on the court
Gilbert's Sydney Lynch knew coming into the season that she had the difficult task of taking over for a legend at point guard. For three years, Lynch played in the shadow of former All-State performer Ava Hawthorne. Now that Hawthorne is off playing Division I ball at Drake, Lynch is taking over as the lead guard for the Tigers. ...
