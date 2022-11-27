Read full article on original website
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride
On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
CompressAir aids region manufacturers in spreading holiday cheer with top gifts and decorations made with compressed air
During the holiday season, the Region is fortunate to have so many places to be able to purchase the many gifts that go under the tree. Little do we notice, though, that often the popular toys and electronics on our wish lists are manufactured right in the heart of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. To ensure those products are well-made and top quality, many manufacturers use compressed air to make these highly desired products.
Pokagon Band of Potwatomi and its Four Winds Casinos donate proceeds from the 2022 Four Winds Invitational to Beacon Children’s Hospital
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a donation of $120,000 was presented to Beacon Children’s Hospital today during a check presentation ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. The donation is a result of the proceeds from the 2022 Four Winds Invitational which took place from August 12 through 14 at South Bend Country Club. Beacon Children’s Hospital will use the funds for a Quad Cab NICU Transport to safely move premature infants along with Beacon’s Specialty Care Team. The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Epson Tour, which entered its 42nd year of structured competition in 2022 and is the most established women’s qualifying tour in the world as the one “Road to the LPGA.”
Jasper Newton Foundation and United Way team up to expand Level Up services
The Jasper Newton Foundation, Inc. and the Second Chance Fund has committed $375,000 over the next three years to expand United Way Northwest Indiana’s Level Up and community navigator services to Jasper and Newton counties. The commitment will place dedicated program personnel in the counties to provide a one-stop...
KV REMC Junior Board Meet Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday
The ten student members of the Kankakee Valley REMC Junior Board of Directors recently welcomed Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday to a junior board session focused on governance. Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday shared with the students stories about their road to public service. They explained what makes their job exciting and challenging while giving real-life examples of how a bill becomes law. In addition, they answered the students’ questions, like what their favorite ice cream is.
Building the Future – Michael R. Bottos
We’ve probably all been there. We’ve been dismissed or discounted in our early years in business due to our lack of experience, and we’ve all felt the resultant self-doubt and the drain on our levels of confidence. That is a dynamic that Michael R. Bottos, CPM®, would...
IUN alumna helps local high schoolers achieve their dreams
Catisha Toney didn’t always feel prepared to succeed. Growing up in Gary, she and her high school peers thought the staff didn’t care about them. However, as Toney conquered the odds and blazed her way through higher education, she soon learned the real story behind her perception of education.
Purdue University Northwest awarded $5.9 million in federal funding for TRIO programs
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has received $5.9 million in renewed federal funding that will support programs for first-generation, low-income and underrepresented college students over the next five years. Three of the six TRIO programs at PNW, Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math and Science and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program, will benefit from the funding.
College Football Returns to the South Shore
The Truman State University Bulldogs and Tiffin University Dragons have been selected to participate in the third annual NCAA Division II America’s Crossroads Bowl (ACB) on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Hobart, Indiana, representing the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), respectively. Tiffin University (6-4,...
