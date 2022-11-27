The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a donation of $120,000 was presented to Beacon Children’s Hospital today during a check presentation ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. The donation is a result of the proceeds from the 2022 Four Winds Invitational which took place from August 12 through 14 at South Bend Country Club. Beacon Children’s Hospital will use the funds for a Quad Cab NICU Transport to safely move premature infants along with Beacon’s Specialty Care Team. The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Epson Tour, which entered its 42nd year of structured competition in 2022 and is the most established women’s qualifying tour in the world as the one “Road to the LPGA.”

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO