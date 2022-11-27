ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

valpo.life

La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride

On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

CompressAir aids region manufacturers in spreading holiday cheer with top gifts and decorations made with compressed air

During the holiday season, the Region is fortunate to have so many places to be able to purchase the many gifts that go under the tree. Little do we notice, though, that often the popular toys and electronics on our wish lists are manufactured right in the heart of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. To ensure those products are well-made and top quality, many manufacturers use compressed air to make these highly desired products.
ELKHART, IN
valpo.life

Pokagon Band of Potwatomi and its Four Winds Casinos donate proceeds from the 2022 Four Winds Invitational to Beacon Children’s Hospital

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a donation of $120,000 was presented to Beacon Children’s Hospital today during a check presentation ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. The donation is a result of the proceeds from the 2022 Four Winds Invitational which took place from August 12 through 14 at South Bend Country Club. Beacon Children’s Hospital will use the funds for a Quad Cab NICU Transport to safely move premature infants along with Beacon’s Specialty Care Team. The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Epson Tour, which entered its 42nd year of structured competition in 2022 and is the most established women’s qualifying tour in the world as the one “Road to the LPGA.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

KV REMC Junior Board Meet Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday

The ten student members of the Kankakee Valley REMC Junior Board of Directors recently welcomed Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday to a junior board session focused on governance. Senator Charbonneau and Representative Soliday shared with the students stories about their road to public service. They explained what makes their job exciting and challenging while giving real-life examples of how a bill becomes law. In addition, they answered the students’ questions, like what their favorite ice cream is.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Building the Future – Michael R. Bottos

We’ve probably all been there. We’ve been dismissed or discounted in our early years in business due to our lack of experience, and we’ve all felt the resultant self-doubt and the drain on our levels of confidence. That is a dynamic that Michael R. Bottos, CPM®, would...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

IUN alumna helps local high schoolers achieve their dreams

Catisha Toney didn’t always feel prepared to succeed. Growing up in Gary, she and her high school peers thought the staff didn’t care about them. However, as Toney conquered the odds and blazed her way through higher education, she soon learned the real story behind her perception of education.
GARY, IN
valpo.life

Purdue University Northwest awarded $5.9 million in federal funding for TRIO programs

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has received $5.9 million in renewed federal funding that will support programs for first-generation, low-income and underrepresented college students over the next five years. Three of the six TRIO programs at PNW, Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math and Science and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program, will benefit from the funding.
HAMMOND, IN
valpo.life

College Football Returns to the South Shore

The Truman State University Bulldogs and Tiffin University Dragons have been selected to participate in the third annual NCAA Division II America’s Crossroads Bowl (ACB) on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Hobart, Indiana, representing the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), respectively. Tiffin University (6-4,...
HOBART, IN

