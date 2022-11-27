ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 6

Cathy Walker
4d ago

yeah now let's get into reality. housing prices need to be a whole lot lower to prevent homelessness. so families and single people can afford it without having to work several jobs at a time

Reply
6
Floyd Pereira
4d ago

GREED will catch up with you and then KARMA will hit you in the BUTT , just wish it will hit the landlord's now more then ever,,,, these $1900--- $3000 is ridiculous,,, you bought your home on speculation so the prices would go up and up for a profit , now you want us to bail you out to pay your MORTGAGE,,,, I say the hell with you all,,,,,,, I KNOW THERE IS HONEST PEOPLE OUT THERE, IT'S THEIR HOME, I GET IT,,, BUT WHAT ARE WE TO D??

Reply
4
Queen Bee
5d ago

Good all Cookie Cutter Homes built like . Live like CockRoaches cheaply made all the sane no yard level after level of stairs but that's what city rats like.. they know no different..

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighcre.com

Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City

Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Snow hits morning commute, delays school in some districts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — A predicted snowstorm has turned roads icy along the Wasatch Front and delayed the start of school in several districts Friday morning. The Canyons School District, Summit Academy schools and Hawthorne Academy moved to a remote learning day due to dangerous road conditions. Extracurricular activities are also canceled unless road conditions improve.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
MIX 106

Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees

It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide

BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See

When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy