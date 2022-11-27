Read full article on original website
David Vento
5d ago
Law enforcement needs a manhunt and puts out a reward for his capture and gets him off the streets before more women die.
David Thomas
4d ago
atleast they know who they are looking for it might take a minute but have no fear they will get him he will mess up he won't stay hidden for long he will make a mistake criminals always do
Racine cemetery shooting: Another suspect arrested
Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Racine cemetery shooting that left two women injured.
CBS 58
Arrest made in connection to shooting at Graceland Cemetery
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say two violent offenders were arrested Monday, Nov. 28, one connected to a shooting that occurred during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery. Authorities say Cornelius Evans and Cameron Elam were taken into custody. Evans was wanted for his participation in the Graceland Cemetery...
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities arrest Racine dating app 'predator' tied to woman who died
FRANKLIN — The Racine man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them, one of whom died after meeting with him at a South Milwaukee bar, has been caught. Officers from the Franklin Police Department in Milwaukee County took Timothy Olson, 52, into custody Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., according to a social media post from the department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; 19-year-old man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery has been arrested. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a funeral for Da'Shontay King. On Nov. 28 the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit and Racine County Sheriff Department...
Family accuses correctional officer of not stopping suicide in Milwaukee jail
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Brieon Green, 21, died by apparent suicide in the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
CBS 58
Gun discharged by Milwaukee teen strikes another teen living upstairs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 13-year-old Milwaukee boy was reportedly struck by a bullet from a gun that discharged in the residence directly beneath his own. Milwaukee Police say that the incident took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at around 8:30 a.m. in a multi-home building near W. Finn and N. Teutonia Ave., leaving the victim transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty pleas on the first-degree homicide and arson charges filed against Durkee, prosecutors...
CBS 58
10 charged in $1M Fond du Lac County meth ring, 3 wanted
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Law enforcement officials announced methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 people Thursday, Dec. 1, following an investigation that began in early 2022. District Attorney Toney said the allegations involve distribution of over 100 pounds of meth in 2022, with a street value...
Man who tried to save crash victims shares story
According to police, a car lost control and collided with a tree. Both the driver and passenger, police say, died at the scene.
2 dead in fiery crash: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 29th and Capitol
Two people have died following a fiery crash Wednesday night. The crash happened near 29th and Capitol around 7:45 p.m., according to police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home: 'They’re my babies'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman's French bulldogs were stolen from her home the day before Thanksgiving. While one is home safe, the search for the other continues. Jenna Hayes came home to a quiet kitchen that day, which is unusual. "As soon as I saw the drawers pulled open in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WISN
Neighbor: 'The screams, you could feel it'
MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-boy is facing a reckless homicide charge as an adult for allegedly shooting and killing his mom. A neighbor talked to WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce about what he heard and saw the morning of Nov. 21. "The only thing I heard was the screaming," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead
MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee death, Racine 'Ripoff Romeo' a person of interest
RACINE, Wis. - A "Ripoff Romeo" has resurfaced in Wisconsin. He's also a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee. One of his past victims thinks more should have been done to stop him years ago. Timothy Olson, 52, has been in and out of prison since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha crash, La Quinta arrests, Woodman's evacuated
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were arrested after Kenosha County sheriff's officials say they fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. Around 1 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the vehicle headed north on I-94 near County Highway C, but the driver wouldn't stop, getting off the interstate at Highway C onto the east frontage road.
