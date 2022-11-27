TCU crowned Emerald Coast Classic champs with win over No. 25 Iowa

TCU’s men’s basketball program picked up a signature win Saturday night.

The Horned Frogs were crowned Emerald Coast Classic champions with a 79-66 win over No. 25 Iowa. TCU improved to 5-1 on the year and likely played itself back into the Top 25. The Horned Frogs fell out of the poll after being upset by Northwestern State, but had the most votes outside the Top 25 in the latest poll.

TCU was once again without Damion Baugh and Emanuel Miller as Baugh served the last game of his suspension and Miller missed the second straight game with a back injury.

The Horned Frogs led the Hawkeyes 36-34 at halftime, but surged in the second half including a 13-2 run midway through the half that made it 58-43. TCU’s lead would grow to 70-49 with under eight minutes to go as the Horned Frogs hammered one of the best offensive teams in the country.

TCU shot 55% from the field and limited Iowa’s leading scorer Kris Murray to just 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Micah Peavy and Mike Miles Jr. led the way for the Horned Frogs offensively as Peavy had a team-high 16 points while Miles had 15.

Peavy has scored double figures in four of TCU’s first six games and has continued to excel defensively. Xavier Cork chipped in 10 points as the Horned Frogs outrebounded Iowa 41-28 to dominate in the second half.

It’s still a shocker this team lost to Northwestern State, but the Horned Frogs have responded by looking like a team that was picked in the top-15 to start the year.

TCU will host Providence on Wednesday at 7 p.m.