Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Tickets now available for 2023 Pro Bowl GamesAdrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Adele adds new dates to Las Vegas residency
Adele will be performing her Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve. The 34-year-old singer postponed her stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January just 24 hours before the opening night and claimed COVID-19 had rendered her show impossible to put on but eventually opened 'Weekends With Adele' on Friday (18.11.22) and has already added two new shows to the otherwise sold-out run towards the end of the festive period.
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed
It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.
Country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies just hours after getting married
Country singer Jake Flint has died just hours after getting married, according to people close to him. His publicist, Clif Doyal, told The Oklahoman that Flint died in his sleep following his wedding Saturday. “I can confirm that Jake died in his sleep sometime in the night following his wedding....
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Emily Ratajkowski is 'dating and having fun with it'
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are having "a good time together". The 31-year-old model - who has Sylvester, 20 months, with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard - has been dating Pete over recent weeks, and the celebrity duo are keen to keep their romance casual for the time being. A source...
Finneas is 'really happy' for sister Billie Eilish upon her new relationship
Finneas is "happy" for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship. The 25-year-old producer is the brother of 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is "happy" for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31. He...
Camila Cabello originally auditioned for The Voice
Camila Cabello originally auditioned for 'The Voice.'. The 25-year-old pop star initially found fame on 'The X Factor USA' in 2012 as part of girl group Fifth Harmony before going on to a solo career but revealed that her first stab at success came in the form of an audition for the rival talent show she now serves as a judge on.
Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta
Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
Jennifer Lopez says break-up with Ben Affleck sent them into career ‘hyper-gear’
Jennifer Lopez says her first break-up with Ben Affleck sent them into career “hyper-gear”. The singer, 53, added they threw themselves into their work despite realising they had been “crazy” for each other after they met on the set of 2003 film ‘Gigli’, and went on to get engaged, before they called off their wedding in September that year.
Jennifer Lopez refused to perform songs written near time of Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez refused to perform songs written near the time of her break-up with Ben Affleck. The 53-year-old singer added Ben, 50, who she married earlier this year after they reunited following decades apart following their 2003 split, is now her “biggest fan” and loves hearing all her tunes.
King Charles says he is ‘frightfully over-ambitious’ and loves ‘most difficult challenges’
King Charles says he is “frightfully over-ambitious” and loves tackling “the most difficult challenges”. He makes the declarations in an upcoming 60-minute television documentary that has been more than 10 years in the making, which tells of the monarch’s plan to restore the 18th-century Dumfries House estate.
Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot 'Wednesday', Netflix's new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine...
Sir Elton John will support his kids if they become musicians
Sir Elton John will support his sons if they follow him into the music industry. The 75-year-old singer has Zachary, 11 and Elijah, nine, with his husband David Furnish, and Elton has promised to support his kids in whatever careers they choose. He told E! News: "They are still so...
Why this Phoenix restaurant was on HBO's 'Hard Knocks in Season' — and what didn't air
HBO Max's Emmy award-winning show "Hard Knocks In Season" turned the lens on the Arizona Cardinals this year. The documentary follows the team, their training and the games, but also shares a peek into the lives of the players off the field. In the first episode, one scene finds wide...
Blair Underwood announces engagement to Josie Hart
Blair Underwood is engaged. The 58-year-old actor has revealed via social media that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend-turned-lover. Alongside a photo of them together, Blair wrote on Instagram: "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancee Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. (sic)"
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will premiere December 8’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries will reportedly premiere on December 8. The show – which was thought to be facing a delay due to backlash over the new series of ‘The Crown’ – is set to air before the end of the year, according to Page Six.
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
