Las Vegas, NV

inForney.com

Adele adds new dates to Las Vegas residency

Adele will be performing her Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve. The 34-year-old singer postponed her stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January just 24 hours before the opening night and claimed COVID-19 had rendered her show impossible to put on but eventually opened 'Weekends With Adele' on Friday (18.11.22) and has already added two new shows to the otherwise sold-out run towards the end of the festive period.
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie

English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
inForney.com

Emily Ratajkowski is 'dating and having fun with it'

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are having "a good time together". The 31-year-old model - who has Sylvester, 20 months, with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard - has been dating Pete over recent weeks, and the celebrity duo are keen to keep their romance casual for the time being. A source...
inForney.com

Camila Cabello originally auditioned for The Voice

Camila Cabello originally auditioned for 'The Voice.'. The 25-year-old pop star initially found fame on 'The X Factor USA' in 2012 as part of girl group Fifth Harmony before going on to a solo career but revealed that her first stab at success came in the form of an audition for the rival talent show she now serves as a judge on.
inForney.com

Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta

Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
LOUISIANA STATE
inForney.com

Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot 'Wednesday', Netflix's new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine...
inForney.com

Sir Elton John will support his kids if they become musicians

Sir Elton John will support his sons if they follow him into the music industry. The 75-year-old singer has Zachary, 11 and Elijah, nine, with his husband David Furnish, and Elton has promised to support his kids in whatever careers they choose. He told E! News: "They are still so...
inForney.com

Blair Underwood announces engagement to Josie Hart

Blair Underwood is engaged. The 58-year-old actor has revealed via social media that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend-turned-lover. Alongside a photo of them together, Blair wrote on Instagram: "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancee Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. (sic)"
inForney.com

Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business

Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
Kaufman County's news leader.

