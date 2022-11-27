ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closer Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
msn.com

The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie

English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
TheDailyBeast

TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21

Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media. “Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”. Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted...
Camila Cabello originally auditioned for The Voice

Camila Cabello originally auditioned for 'The Voice.'. The 25-year-old pop star initially found fame on 'The X Factor USA' in 2012 as part of girl group Fifth Harmony before going on to a solo career but revealed that her first stab at success came in the form of an audition for the rival talent show she now serves as a judge on.
Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta

Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
LOUISIANA STATE
Blair Underwood announces engagement to Josie Hart

Blair Underwood is engaged. The 58-year-old actor has revealed via social media that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend-turned-lover. Alongside a photo of them together, Blair wrote on Instagram: "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancee Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. (sic)"
Billie Eilish finds falling in love ‘hard and spooky’

Billie Eilish says she finds falling in love “hard” as it is a “really spooky” experience. The 20-year-old singer added in an interview with Highsnobiety she never felt sexy when she showed off her blonde hair. Billie, who has been dating ‘Neighbourhood’ frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31,...
Hoda Kotb has a 'great working relationship' with her ex-boyfriend

Hoda Kotb has a "great working relationship" with her ex-boyfriend. The 58-year-old star was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008 but has adoptive daughters Haley, five, and Catherine three with former fiancé Joel Schiffman and explained that the former couple "speak a lot" to ensure their time with the kids over the Christmas period is divided up fairly.
Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’

Drew Barrymore says giving up alcohol let her escape an “awful cycle”. The 47-year-old ‘E.T.’ actress opened up about being three-and-a-half years sober in an essay published in ‘Take Care of Yourself’, the December edition of her monthly ‘Drew’ magazine. Drew –...
Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot 'Wednesday', Netflix's new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine...
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business

Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
King Charles 'feared the influence of The Crown'

King Charles worried that the start of his reign would be overshadowed by his past, according to a royal expert. Katie Nicholl believes that the 74-year-old monarch was previously concerned about the potentially damaging influence of 'The Crown', the hit Netflix series. She explained: "The crowds are still there to...
