Read full article on original website
Related
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed
It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
msn.com
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.
Country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies just hours after getting married
Country singer Jake Flint has died just hours after getting married, according to people close to him. His publicist, Clif Doyal, told The Oklahoman that Flint died in his sleep following his wedding Saturday. “I can confirm that Jake died in his sleep sometime in the night following his wedding....
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21
Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media. “Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”. Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted...
Camila Cabello originally auditioned for The Voice
Camila Cabello originally auditioned for 'The Voice.'. The 25-year-old pop star initially found fame on 'The X Factor USA' in 2012 as part of girl group Fifth Harmony before going on to a solo career but revealed that her first stab at success came in the form of an audition for the rival talent show she now serves as a judge on.
Elon Musk’s first ex-wife Justine challenges his account of infant son’s dying moments
Elon Musk’s first ex-wife Justine has challenged his account of their infant son’s dying moments. Justine, with whom Elon shares five other children, said it was she and not the entrepreneur who held their 10-week-old boy Nevada Alexander Musk as he was taken off life support. Elon spoke...
Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta
Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
Blair Underwood announces engagement to Josie Hart
Blair Underwood is engaged. The 58-year-old actor has revealed via social media that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend-turned-lover. Alongside a photo of them together, Blair wrote on Instagram: "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancee Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. (sic)"
Billie Eilish finds falling in love ‘hard and spooky’
Billie Eilish says she finds falling in love “hard” as it is a “really spooky” experience. The 20-year-old singer added in an interview with Highsnobiety she never felt sexy when she showed off her blonde hair. Billie, who has been dating ‘Neighbourhood’ frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31,...
Hoda Kotb has a 'great working relationship' with her ex-boyfriend
Hoda Kotb has a "great working relationship" with her ex-boyfriend. The 58-year-old star was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008 but has adoptive daughters Haley, five, and Catherine three with former fiancé Joel Schiffman and explained that the former couple "speak a lot" to ensure their time with the kids over the Christmas period is divided up fairly.
Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’
Drew Barrymore says giving up alcohol let her escape an “awful cycle”. The 47-year-old ‘E.T.’ actress opened up about being three-and-a-half years sober in an essay published in ‘Take Care of Yourself’, the December edition of her monthly ‘Drew’ magazine. Drew –...
Adele says fans 'wouldn't have liked' her original Las Vegas show
Adele has worked her "absolute a** off" to create her Las Vegas show. The 34-year-old singer previously postponed her entire residency, just 24 hours before the opening night, after her team suffered a COVID outbreak, and Adele has now confessed that her fans "wouldn’t have liked" the show. She...
Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot 'Wednesday', Netflix's new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine...
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
King Charles 'feared the influence of The Crown'
King Charles worried that the start of his reign would be overshadowed by his past, according to a royal expert. Katie Nicholl believes that the 74-year-old monarch was previously concerned about the potentially damaging influence of 'The Crown', the hit Netflix series. She explained: "The crowds are still there to...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0