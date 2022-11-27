Read full article on original website
Jenna Ortega's success has surprised her parents
Jenna Ortega's parents "can't believe" she's been so successful. The 20-year-old actress' parents have always been hugely supportive of her ambitions - but even they've been shocked by what she's managed to achieve at such an early age. Jenna - who stars in 'Wednesday', Tim Burton's new supernatural series -...
Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot 'Wednesday', Netflix's new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed
It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21
Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media. “Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”. Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted...
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dead at 49
Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. The actor - who had children Skye and Hunter with ex-wife Shawna but was married to Tammie Frank from 2003 until his death and had kids Jenna and Jacob with her - was best known for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the original 'Power Rangers' franchise but was found dead on Sunday (20.11.22), according to a representative.
Billie Eilish finds falling in love ‘hard and spooky’
Billie Eilish says she finds falling in love “hard” as it is a “really spooky” experience. The 20-year-old singer added in an interview with Highsnobiety she never felt sexy when she showed off her blonde hair. Billie, who has been dating ‘Neighbourhood’ frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31,...
Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta
Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
Blair Underwood announces engagement to Josie Hart
Blair Underwood is engaged. The 58-year-old actor has revealed via social media that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend-turned-lover. Alongside a photo of them together, Blair wrote on Instagram: "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancee Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. (sic)"
Hoda Kotb has a 'great working relationship' with her ex-boyfriend
Hoda Kotb has a "great working relationship" with her ex-boyfriend. The 58-year-old star was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008 but has adoptive daughters Haley, five, and Catherine three with former fiancé Joel Schiffman and explained that the former couple "speak a lot" to ensure their time with the kids over the Christmas period is divided up fairly.
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’
Drew Barrymore says giving up alcohol let her escape an “awful cycle”. The 47-year-old ‘E.T.’ actress opened up about being three-and-a-half years sober in an essay published in ‘Take Care of Yourself’, the December edition of her monthly ‘Drew’ magazine. Drew –...
Sir Elton John will support his kids if they become musicians
Sir Elton John will support his sons if they follow him into the music industry. The 75-year-old singer has Zachary, 11 and Elijah, nine, with his husband David Furnish, and Elton has promised to support his kids in whatever careers they choose. He told E! News: "They are still so...
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
Adele says fans 'wouldn't have liked' her original Las Vegas show
Adele has worked her "absolute a** off" to create her Las Vegas show. The 34-year-old singer previously postponed her entire residency, just 24 hours before the opening night, after her team suffered a COVID outbreak, and Adele has now confessed that her fans "wouldn’t have liked" the show. She...
What the Stars Love About Hallmark Holiday Movies (VIDEO)
It’s that time of the year that holiday movies take over Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) & Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”), and we love it. We’re not the only ones, as TV Insider learned when we recently caught up with the stars of the movies on the red carpet for Hallmark Media’s star-studded kickoff of “Countdown to Christmas.”
