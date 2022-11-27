Read full article on original website
King Charles says he is ‘frightfully over-ambitious’ and loves ‘most difficult challenges’
King Charles says he is “frightfully over-ambitious” and loves tackling “the most difficult challenges”. He makes the declarations in an upcoming 60-minute television documentary that has been more than 10 years in the making, which tells of the monarch’s plan to restore the 18th-century Dumfries House estate.
‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed
It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Wrench in Kimberly & Usman’s Plans (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 13 “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”]. These relationships just can’t calm down! If you think you are sure about how some of them will turn out, you’ll definitely need to read on to learn how fates turn in this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
In photos: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward attend 'Empire of Light' premiere
Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and more attended the premiere of romance drama "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022. The film, from writer and director Sam Mendes, takes place in an English seaside town in the early 1980s. Colman portrays Hilary who starts to train Ward's Stephen at a movie theater as they develop a romance.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will premiere December 8’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries will reportedly premiere on December 8. The show – which was thought to be facing a delay due to backlash over the new series of ‘The Crown’ – is set to air before the end of the year, according to Page Six.
Sir Elton John will support his kids if they become musicians
Sir Elton John will support his sons if they follow him into the music industry. The 75-year-old singer has Zachary, 11 and Elijah, nine, with his husband David Furnish, and Elton has promised to support his kids in whatever careers they choose. He told E! News: "They are still so...
Mariah Carey's life is 'more layered than people realize'
Mariah Carey's life is "more layered" than people imagine. The 52-year-old singer - who is working on a TV series based on her memoir - believes her route to superstardom has been more complicated than people realize. Mariah - who released her memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', in 2020...
