’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Wrench in Kimberly & Usman’s Plans (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 13 “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”]. These relationships just can’t calm down! If you think you are sure about how some of them will turn out, you’ll definitely need to read on to learn how fates turn in this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
In photos: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward attend 'Empire of Light' premiere

Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and more attended the premiere of romance drama "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022. The film, from writer and director Sam Mendes, takes place in an English seaside town in the early 1980s. Colman portrays Hilary who starts to train Ward's Stephen at a movie theater as they develop a romance.
Sir Elton John will support his kids if they become musicians

Sir Elton John will support his sons if they follow him into the music industry. The 75-year-old singer has Zachary, 11 and Elijah, nine, with his husband David Furnish, and Elton has promised to support his kids in whatever careers they choose. He told E! News: "They are still so...
Mariah Carey's life is 'more layered than people realize'

Mariah Carey's life is "more layered" than people imagine. The 52-year-old singer - who is working on a TV series based on her memoir - believes her route to superstardom has been more complicated than people realize. Mariah - who released her memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', in 2020...
