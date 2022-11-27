ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Cade McNamara To Transfer to Iowa

The transfer portal taketh from Iowa football this week, but tonight it also giveth -- in a big, big way:. That is Cade McNamara, formerly of the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines, announcing that he's transferring to Iowa. (The transfer portal doesn't technically open until Monday, but McNamara is a graduate transfer and, really, it doesn't matter. What matters is that he's going to be a Hawkeye.) And that decision is a big deal -- and the first big win that the Iowa program has had in the transfer portal in quite some time.
Sam LaPorta Earns Big Ten Tight End of the Year Honors

Iowa was well-represented in the Big Ten's end-of-year awards for defense and special teams this season, which makes sense -- the defense was outstanding the special teams weren't far behind. To the extent that Iowa was at all good this year, it was because of those two units. The offense... well, it was present.
Iowa Volleyball Ends Season On High Note

Iowa volleyball put together its best week of the season last week, notching a pair of conference wins, dashing Michigan's tournament hopes, and showcasing some of that potential I've been talking about all season. It was a tough season for the Hawkeyes overall, but given that it was their first under Coach Barnes and the Big Ten's perennial place atop the college volleyball hierarchy, there's a real case to be made that the season was a success.
Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65:

Iowa tasted defeat for the first time this season just three days ago, when TCU fed them to a shredder in the second half of an easy 79-66 win in the Emerald Coast Classic final. How would Iowa respond to getting punched in the mouth (figuratively, but also a little bit literally; it was a physical game against the Horned Frogs)?
Jack Campbell Wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Linebacker of the Year

You know who knows that Jack Campbell is very good at football? Everybody. Everybody realizes that Campbell is an absolute stud. We know it -- we've watched him cover the field every week this season. The players and coaches he's played against it know it -- he caused them nightmares in game prep and then planted their offensive players in the turf game itself. The media knows it -- they've also watched him do this thing week in and week out since September. And now Campbell's stellar senior season has recognition in the form of a slew of end-of-year honors from the Big Ten.
