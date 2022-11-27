Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
TxDOT Breaking Ground on New Project Impacting Drivers for YearsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
TCU Should Be in the CFP Regardless of Outcome This WeekendNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Cade McNamara To Transfer to Iowa
The transfer portal taketh from Iowa football this week, but tonight it also giveth -- in a big, big way:. That is Cade McNamara, formerly of the reigning Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines, announcing that he's transferring to Iowa. (The transfer portal doesn't technically open until Monday, but McNamara is a graduate transfer and, really, it doesn't matter. What matters is that he's going to be a Hawkeye.) And that decision is a big deal -- and the first big win that the Iowa program has had in the transfer portal in quite some time.
Sam LaPorta Earns Big Ten Tight End of the Year Honors
Iowa was well-represented in the Big Ten's end-of-year awards for defense and special teams this season, which makes sense -- the defense was outstanding the special teams weren't far behind. To the extent that Iowa was at all good this year, it was because of those two units. The offense... well, it was present.
Iowa Volleyball Ends Season On High Note
Iowa volleyball put together its best week of the season last week, notching a pair of conference wins, dashing Michigan's tournament hopes, and showcasing some of that potential I've been talking about all season. It was a tough season for the Hawkeyes overall, but given that it was their first under Coach Barnes and the Big Ten's perennial place atop the college volleyball hierarchy, there's a real case to be made that the season was a success.
Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65:
Iowa tasted defeat for the first time this season just three days ago, when TCU fed them to a shredder in the second half of an easy 79-66 win in the Emerald Coast Classic final. How would Iowa respond to getting punched in the mouth (figuratively, but also a little bit literally; it was a physical game against the Horned Frogs)?
HOW TO WATCH IOWA HAWKEYES VS. GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS: TV, STREAMING, POINT SPREAD, SCOUTING REPORT
IOWA (5-1) VS. GEORGIA TECH (4-2) DATE: November 29, 2022. KENPOM: Iowa -15 (Iowa 91% win probability) An era ends for Iowa on Tuesday night: The Hawkeyes participate in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge for the last time when they face Georgia Tech at CHA. Tipoff on ESPN2 is scheduled for 8:00 Central.
Jack Campbell Wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Linebacker of the Year
You know who knows that Jack Campbell is very good at football? Everybody. Everybody realizes that Campbell is an absolute stud. We know it -- we've watched him cover the field every week this season. The players and coaches he's played against it know it -- he caused them nightmares in game prep and then planted their offensive players in the turf game itself. The media knows it -- they've also watched him do this thing week in and week out since September. And now Campbell's stellar senior season has recognition in the form of a slew of end-of-year honors from the Big Ten.
