DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Davis scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Chicago State 86-73 on Thursday night. Davis also had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (4-4). Marcus Garrett added 21 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Joe French recorded 18 points and shot 6 for 13, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO