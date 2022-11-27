Social media reacts to Marvin Mims ridiculous catch against Texas Tech

Marvin Mims is having an incredible first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He just picked up his second touchdown of the game on a 77-yard bomb on a busted coverage by the Red Raiders.

He now has five receptions for 162 yards, which is one-yard shy from tying his career high that he set against Kent State earlier this year. And there’s still more than a half of football to play.

Having a big half of football, Mims had what might end up being the catch of the year.

With the Sooners driving to extend their 14-0 lead, Dillon Gabriel dropped back to pass and threw to Mims on a slant-fade. Mims jumped while being interfered with and reached around a defender to catch the ball.

It set social media ablaze with his fantastic reception, and here are some of the best reactions from the catch and Marvin Mims’ big first half.

