PUYALLUP, Wash. (KOMO) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a barbershop in Washington state Wednesday evening. The shooting happened at 5:09 p.m. at JQ's Barbershop in Puyallup, according to police. Police said the suspected shooter walked up to the barbershop owner while he was cutting an 8-year-old boy's hair, pointed the gun at the owner and shot him multiple times.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO