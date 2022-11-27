DRAPER — A Utah Air National Guard airman from Roy died from medical complications on Tuesday after experiencing an unexpected medical emergency a few days prior. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel was an airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing who was on a routine deployment to Guam. He was taken to the emergency room at the Guam Regional Medical Center on Nov. 25, but his medical condition worsened and he died "despite heroic efforts of the hospital staff" and "battling this issue for many days," a Utah National Guard statement said.

ROY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO