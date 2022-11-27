Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaDiana RusSeven Devils, NC
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic
The Lady Bears jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back Wednesday on the way to a 59-19 victory over Rye Cove in the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament at UVA Wise’s Prior Center. In the other game, Sarah Williams’...
Kingsport Times-News
Twin Valley knocks off Rye Cove in PVNB Tip-Off
WISE — Two Twin Valley players finished with double-double performances Thursday to lead the Lady Panthers to a consolation bracket win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic. Haylee Moore finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Rayne Hawthorne had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Cheyanna...
Kingsport Times-News
UC keeps Science Hill winless; Lady Toppers roll
There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym. The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to finding the things that makes things work for four quarters.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Blue Devils open season by knocking off Indians
GATE CITY — Gate City did not waste any time making a statement for the basketball season. The Lady Blue Devils opened with a 44-40 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in a Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive. The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20 years old, five feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation on Tuesday for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continue to celebrate the coming of Christmas in its park, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from...
Kingsport Times-News
Budweiser Clydesdales ready for Saturday's parade appearance
The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend. The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department. The caller states the residents need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Kingsport Times-News
Man accused in crash with THP cruiser previously pled to vehicular homicide
ELIZABETHTON — A man who had pled guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend. A preliminary crash report by the THP said charges are...
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
How Johnson City prepares for snow
Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City's public works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks. On Wednesday, Johnson City's Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about how...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Police investigating early morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Oakmont Drive that took place early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area at 12:03 a.m. on a 911 call about a vehicle driving up and down the road, revving its engine. While officers were responding to the noise complaint, a second 911 call reported shots fired in the area.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas spirit fills the December 'History Happenings' of our region
The Christmas spirit comes to our regions’ historic sites in December with the 1818 Christmas celebration at the Netherland Inn in Kingsport, the Christmas in the Country celebration at Exchange Place in Kingsport and Visions of Christmas at Tipton-Haynes in Johnson City, just to name a few. Netherland Inn.
Comments / 0