ballstatedailynews.com
Cardinals' season comes to a close in loss to Marquette
“We had the best gameplan possible coming into the match and we just got beat by a really good team,” said Kelli Miller Phillips, Ball State Women’s Volleyball's head coach. After 32 games, a regular season championship, an appearance in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) tournament championship and an...
USC vs. Utah picks, predictions: Pac-12 Championship odds, spread, lines
Championship Week is here and the Pac-12 Championship Game could have the effect of sending a team into the College Football Playoff this postseason, that is if USC can avenge its loss to Utah on Friday night. Southern Cal is just 1 point away from being an undefeated team right now after its 43-42 ...
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State's process for finding a new athletic director
$26,942,849. That’s Ball State University’s Athletic Department budget. The next Ball State Athletic Director will be in charge of $26,942,849. With Beth Goetz leaving for Iowa, Ball State University officials are now in the process of searching for the next athletic director to lead the department. “I know...
ballstatedailynews.com
Muncie Central Defeats Guerin Catholic 55-47
Muncie Central led Guerin Catholic by eleven points going into the fourth quarter. But after multiple baskets, including a fast-break slam dunk, they found themselves only up one with 2:19 remaining. After a back-and-forth minute, the Bearcats used their ability to drive in and draw fouls. Up six in the...
ballstatedailynews.com
Elevate your future with a graduate degree or certificate from Ball State
After you proudly receive your diploma and move the tassel on your graduation cap, the big question on your mind may be, “What’s next?”. Ball State University’s Graduate School has more than 100 possible answers, including nationally ranked master’s, doctoral, and specialist degree programs and advanced certificates in a wide variety of high-demand fields.
Fox 59
Rollercoaster week of weather ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures this week will be up & down. They’re expected to range as cold as the mid 30s to as warm as the low 60s!. With 80% of the Hoosier State under moderate drought conditions, rainfall this Sunday was a welcome sight. A significant portion of the state picked up 0.50-1.00″ – enough to make a dent during drier months like November.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State University Health and Promotion Advocacy and Multicultural Center hosts World AIDS Day event
Nowadays, when the word “pandemic” is mentioned, some might immediately think of COVID-19. This is not the pandemic most are referring to Dec. 1 of every year. The first day of the 12th month of the year is dedicated to World AIDS Day. This day allows for unity of those fighting against this illness, remembering the 35 million people around the world who have lost their lives to this illness and providing continuous education on HIV/AIDS.
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street in Muncie on Thanksgiving at […]
khqa.com
Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
Former Zionsville substitute teacher found guilty of child seduction
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man who once worked as a substitute teacher in Zionsville was convicted of two counts of child seduction. A judge found Shawn A. Martin II, 28, guilty following a bench trial in Boone County’s Circuit Court. Martin performed sexual acts in November of 2020 to a juvenile he met while substitute […]
