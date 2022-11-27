Nowadays, when the word “pandemic” is mentioned, some might immediately think of COVID-19. This is not the pandemic most are referring to Dec. 1 of every year. The first day of the 12th month of the year is dedicated to World AIDS Day. This day allows for unity of those fighting against this illness, remembering the 35 million people around the world who have lost their lives to this illness and providing continuous education on HIV/AIDS.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO