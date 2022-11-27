ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ballstatedailynews.com

Cardinals' season comes to a close in loss to Marquette

“We had the best gameplan possible coming into the match and we just got beat by a really good team,” said Kelli Miller Phillips, Ball State Women’s Volleyball's head coach. After 32 games, a regular season championship, an appearance in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) tournament championship and an...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State's process for finding a new athletic director

$26,942,849. That’s Ball State University’s Athletic Department budget. The next Ball State Athletic Director will be in charge of $26,942,849. With Beth Goetz leaving for Iowa, Ball State University officials are now in the process of searching for the next athletic director to lead the department. “I know...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Muncie Central Defeats Guerin Catholic 55-47

Muncie Central led Guerin Catholic by eleven points going into the fourth quarter. But after multiple baskets, including a fast-break slam dunk, they found themselves only up one with 2:19 remaining. After a back-and-forth minute, the Bearcats used their ability to drive in and draw fouls. Up six in the...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Elevate your future with a graduate degree or certificate from Ball State

After you proudly receive your diploma and move the tassel on your graduation cap, the big question on your mind may be, “What’s next?”. Ball State University’s Graduate School has more than 100 possible answers, including nationally ranked master’s, doctoral, and specialist degree programs and advanced certificates in a wide variety of high-demand fields.
Fox 59

Rollercoaster week of weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures this week will be up & down. They’re expected to range as cold as the mid 30s to as warm as the low 60s!. With 80% of the Hoosier State under moderate drought conditions, rainfall this Sunday was a welcome sight. A significant portion of the state picked up 0.50-1.00″ – enough to make a dent during drier months like November.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State University Health and Promotion Advocacy and Multicultural Center hosts World AIDS Day event

Nowadays, when the word “pandemic” is mentioned, some might immediately think of COVID-19. This is not the pandemic most are referring to Dec. 1 of every year. The first day of the 12th month of the year is dedicated to World AIDS Day. This day allows for unity of those fighting against this illness, remembering the 35 million people around the world who have lost their lives to this illness and providing continuous education on HIV/AIDS.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street in Muncie on Thanksgiving at […]
MUNCIE, IN
khqa.com

Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WIBC.com

IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

