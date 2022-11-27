ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Scarlet Nation

Aigamaua, Garrett make the move from Liberty

Hugh Freeze on Thursday made his first coaching hires as the Tigers' coach. Former Liberty University assistants Ben Aigamaua and Jeremy Garrett have agreed to make the move from Virginia to Auburn. They will arrive Thursday afternoon and will begin work immediately. Aigamaua has been with Freeze longer than anyone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Scarlet Nation

Freeze 'anxious' to begin work with Ashford

AUBURN | Sitting on the left side of the room where Hugh Freeze was introduced as Auburn's new football coach, Robby Ashford was smiling and shaking hands with everyone around him. While we will never know what was going through the quarterback's mind, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw a coach who could turn him into a star.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Joiner looking to 'start the win column' in Jordan-Hare

The end is just the beginning for Bradyn Joiner. Auburn's first commit in the 2023 class wraps up his high school career Wednesday, as Auburn High looks to defeat Thompson in the Alabama Class 7A championship game. Joiner will close his high school career where his collegiate career will begin:...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Freeze planning ‘fairly fast’ turnaround

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze doesn’t know all the ins and outs of Auburn’s roster just yet, but he knows enough to believe he can engineer a quick turnaround. It won’t be easy considering Auburn is coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in 23 years and its last two recruiting classes were ranked 18th and 22nd nationally.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Freeze: Keeping Cadillac 'my first priority'

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze knew precisely what his first move should be when he agreed to take the Auburn head coaching job: keep Carnell Williams at Auburn. "My first priority was I have to have Cadillac by my side to help me drive the culture of Auburn football," the new coach said during his introductory press conference.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Alabama WR Traeshon Holden enters the transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has entered the transfer portal he announced on Twitter Wednesday. He becomes the eighth player to announce his transfer away from Alabama since the beginning of the season, joining kicker/punter Jack Martin, defensive lineman Braylon Ingrham, running back Trey Sanders, cornerback Khyree Jackson, offensive lineman Dameion George Jr., wide receiver Christian Leary and offensive lineman Tanner Bowles.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Scarlet Nation

Tigers take down Little Rock

Last season, Auburn lost to Little Rock on the road. This year's team wasn't going to lose again. Auburn took control early, and despite head coach Johnnie Harris' absence with illness, defeated Little Rock 70-48 Wednesday. What made the difference a year later?. "I would say mainly just our grit...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

