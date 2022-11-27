Debbie Williams-Hoak is an athlete through and through. She has competed nationally and internationally in bowling, golf, tennis, track and field, softball and basketball. Williams-Hoak came to the University of Michigan on a basketball and track and field scholarship and ended up being a four-time Big Ten javelin champion. This year, she was inducted into the Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor. In truth, Michigan was not her dream school, but one conversation changed everything.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO