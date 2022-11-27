ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Mruzik, Grant Named to All-Big Ten First, Second Teams

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- University of Michigan volleyball senior Jess Mruzik, redshirt junior Hannah Grant and senior Maddie Dowd all received Big Ten postseason recognition Wednesday (Nov. 30), the conference announced. Mruzik was named to the All-Big Ten first team, Grant was named to the second team, while Dowd was Michigan's Sportsmanship honoree.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Conqu'ring Heroes: Hall of Honor Inductee Williams-Hoak on Talk With Bo, Title IX

Debbie Williams-Hoak is an athlete through and through. She has competed nationally and internationally in bowling, golf, tennis, track and field, softball and basketball. Williams-Hoak came to the University of Michigan on a basketball and track and field scholarship and ended up being a four-time Big Ten javelin champion. This year, she was inducted into the Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor. In truth, Michigan was not her dream school, but one conversation changed everything.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Corum, Oluwatimi, Zinter, Line Among All-Big Ten Offensive Honorees

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The No. 2-ranked University of Michigan football team saw nine student-athletes named to the All-Big Ten Offensive team, the conference announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Running back Blake Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year and both he and guard Zak Zinter received first-team honors on both coaches' and media ballots. Center Olusegun Oluwatimi and guard Trevor Keegan were first-team choices on the coaches' ballot and second-team picks from the media.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Corum Named Walter Camp Player of the Year Finalist

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Running back Blake Corum of the No. 2-ranked University of Michigan football team was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the foundation announced Wednesday (Nov. 30). Corum is the lone running back to make the finalist cut. U-M's last...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Rowing Program Announces Signing of Four to NLIs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan rowing team announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) the signing of four student-athletes to national letters of intent. The signing class includes Zara Bongiorno, Autumn Crowe, Amy Newton and Madeson Scott. All four student-athletes will join the U-M program in fall 2023 as first-year students. The program plans to announce additional commitments that will help round out the Class of 2023 later in the spring.
ANN ARBOR, MI

