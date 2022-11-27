UNLV Overcomes 13-0 Deficit To Defeat In-State Rival Nevada-Reno, Claim Fremont Cannon With 27-22 Win Saturday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Tickets now available for 2023 Pro Bowl GamesAdrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
lvsportsbiz.com
NFR Will Hit 350 Consecutive Sellouts At Thomas & Mack When Final Round Of Competition Closes; Thursday’s Opening Night Draws 16,929
They crowed about the Pac-12 football championship game being a sellout at Allegiant Stadium Friday, but that’s just another day at the arena for the National Finals Rodeo — the Super Bowl of all rodeos that is expected to hit a stunning 350 consecutive sellouts by the time this year’s 10-day NFR calls it a wrap.
Leaving Las Vegas: Backup of 13 miles on southbound I-15 to California
Leaving Las Vegas: 13-mile backup on southbound I-15
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
pvtimes.com
Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility
When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the massive facility, which straddles more than 500 desert acres near the Clark-Nye County line, will begin a new chapter with a new owner: PrairieFire Nevada.
news3lv.com
Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
Fox5 KVVU
8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
17-Year-Old Killed In Pedestrian Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The LVMPD is investigating a pedestrian accident that occurred on Tuesday night. Reports state that at Around 5:45 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred on East Owens Avenue. Police report that a Ford pickup truck travelled eastbound on Owens Avenue, east of North Nellis Boulevard when a 17-year-old pedestrian was...
Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds?
Following an October meeting of the Interim Finance Committee, just $135 million of the more than $2.7 billion state general aid (less than 5 percent) remained unallocated. The post Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
'Unspoken Rules about Las Vegas' Straight From Locals Are Game-Changers
Keep these tips in mind if you're going!
‘It’s been horrendous,’ Las Vegas woman forced to live in garage after delay in plumbing service project
It's been headaches and lengthy bills for Las Vegas resident, Merrilou Thomas, 88, after she was told her plumbing system needed to be upgraded earlier this year.
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths statewide; 26 care facilities in Southern Nevada report cases
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Caesars Las Vegas Strip Failure Turns Into a Huge Win
Every inch of land on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. Recent sales have placed the value of a single acre at $10 million -- and that's land located on the less popular northern end of the Strip. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Board of...
Fox5 KVVU
Armed subject in custody after initially refusing to come down from North Las Vegas roof
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving an armed subject on a roof. According to police, the incident is occurring in the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. NLVPD says an armed subject is on top of...
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.
8newsnow.com
A look inside the Clark County Detention Center
Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver in Thanksgiving suspected DUI had suspended license, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of driving in a suspected DUI crash on Thanksgiving Day that killed one and injured five had a suspended license, registration and no insurance, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Tierra Richardson, 24, faces charges of DUI and reckless driving after the...
